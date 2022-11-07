Read full article on original website
Black Belt community leaders among others in DLI Executive Academy Fellows
Three community leaders from the Black Belt area were among others to be selected for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy Fellows. Those selected for the academy will go through a nine-month educational program where they will be taught how to address the issues...
WSFA
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
Montgomery, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on November 10, 2022, 22:01:01.
selmasun.com
Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to receive air conditioning, new seats
The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery is reportedly due for air conditioning and new seats in the stadium. According to Wsfa.com the city's engineers and architects are working on how to finance air conditioning for the building. The city is looking for a way to fund replacing the 10,000 seats of...
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
selmasun.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity announces activities for Achievement Week
The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in Selma has announced their activities for 2022 Achievement Week. This occasion is observed every November to recognized those who have "contributed to the community uplift." The 2022 event will focus on issues of gun violence, drug use and poverty.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
Linden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thegreenvillestandard.com
GHS School Days, 1950s-1960s, Part 5
In the fall of 1961, we entered our junior year in Greenville High School (GHS). At the time, it was considered the most stringent year in all of high school. Our courses were extremely difficult and the extra-curriculars for a junior were extensive. However, as we found all through GHS,...
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy wins President’s Award and Blue Ribbon School recognition
John T. Morgan Academy has been named both a President’s Award winner and a Blue Ribbon School for the 2021-22 school year. The awards were announced at the AISA Annual Conference held at Vaughn Forest Church in Montgomery on Monday. According to the AISA, the President’s Award was established...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
alabamanews.net
Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community
The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
selmasun.com
Selma Quarterback Club gives out scholarships
The Selma Quarterback Club announced the 2022 Scholarship Winners. Winners are Perrin Utsey, John Allen Ingram, JaVon Richardson, Allen Michael Creech and Carnelius Williams.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County voters elect Robert Stewart to State Senate in his first bid for office
Lowndes County voters turned out in steady numbers Tuesday, reelecting several incumbents and passing all proposed amendments. Democrat Robert Stewart won State Senator for District 23 in his first-ever bid for office, succeeding against Republican Michael Nimmer and Libertarian Portia Shepard with just over 50% of the votes. “Gratitude is...
alabamanews.net
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Coaches, analysts weigh in on Alabama's 2023 signing class
Alabama signed the No. 13 class in the country on Wednesday, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, and is hoping to get more good news on Saturday when four-star small forward Kaden Cooper announces his decision. Nate Oats weighed in with his thoughts on UA's early 2023 signing class. You can read his comments here.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka youth football team claims undefeated championship
A Wetumpka youth football team capped off a perfect season this past weekend. Wetumpka’s Junior Division team, which features eight and nine-year olds, beat Pike Road, 22-8, to claim the Tri-County Youth Football & Cheerleading Conference Championship held in Pike Road. Wetumpka’s team, which featured 22 kids and five...
