Selma, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

selmasun.com

Black Belt community leaders among others in DLI Executive Academy Fellows

Three community leaders from the Black Belt area were among others to be selected for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy Fellows. Those selected for the academy will go through a nine-month educational program where they will be taught how to address the issues...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to receive air conditioning, new seats

The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery is reportedly due for air conditioning and new seats in the stadium. According to Wsfa.com the city's engineers and architects are working on how to finance air conditioning for the building. The city is looking for a way to fund replacing the 10,000 seats of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity announces activities for Achievement Week

The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in Selma has announced their activities for 2022 Achievement Week. This occasion is observed every November to recognized those who have "contributed to the community uplift." The 2022 event will focus on issues of gun violence, drug use and poverty.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
SELMA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Linden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

TUSCALOOSA, AL
GHS School Days, 1950s-1960s, Part 5

GHS School Days, 1950s-1960s, Part 5

In the fall of 1961, we entered our junior year in Greenville High School (GHS). At the time, it was considered the most stringent year in all of high school. Our courses were extremely difficult and the extra-curriculars for a junior were extensive. However, as we found all through GHS,...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community

The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
247Sports

Coaches, analysts weigh in on Alabama's 2023 signing class

Alabama signed the No. 13 class in the country on Wednesday, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, and is hoping to get more good news on Saturday when four-star small forward Kaden Cooper announces his decision. Nate Oats weighed in with his thoughts on UA's early 2023 signing class. You can read his comments here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka youth football team claims undefeated championship

A Wetumpka youth football team capped off a perfect season this past weekend. Wetumpka’s Junior Division team, which features eight and nine-year olds, beat Pike Road, 22-8, to claim the Tri-County Youth Football & Cheerleading Conference Championship held in Pike Road. Wetumpka’s team, which featured 22 kids and five...
WETUMPKA, AL

