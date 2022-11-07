Read full article on original website
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
'I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the year,' Minerd told CNBC after stocks had their best session in two years.
Markets Pump the Brakes After Thursday Rally: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Intel, Occidental, Roku and More
Friday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Freeport-McMoRan, GSK, Intel, L3Harris Technologies, Occidental Petroleum, Roku, Six Flags Entertainment, Spirit AeroSystems, Sprouts Farmers Market, TuSimple and more.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy protection in US
Founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO and tells of shock ‘to see things unravel the way they did’
