Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
KMJ
Man Arrested Following 2nd Burglary At CVS In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department...
californiaexaminer.net
Clovis Police Arrest 1 In CVS Pharmacy Robbery
Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.
Man arrested in Chowchilla for DUI collides with pole, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a power pole Tuesday night, according to the Chowchilla Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they were dispatched to the area of Clubhouse Drive and Avenue 26 for a collision into a power pole. […]
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father
Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
Stabbing suspect dies in police custody in Orange Cove, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing suspect died after he was taken into custody by officers in Orange Cove over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were called out to a home Casuga Court and Orona Way for a […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Fresno police release new surveillance video in double homicide investigation
Fresno police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in this double homicide investigation.
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
