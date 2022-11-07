ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!

Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.

The U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.

Tim Johnson CBS

Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University.

He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.

Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.

