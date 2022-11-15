ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Results: Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeats Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's 8th District congressional election

By Grace Panetta,Jake Epstein,Hanna Kang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqG6U_0j2CX7zO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plvnf_0j2CX7zO00

Barbara Kirkmeyer's campaign; Yadira Caraveo's campaign; Insider

  • Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeated Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's 8th Congressional District.
  • Colorado gained one House seat following the 2020 Census because of its population growth.
  • The newly-created 8th District is a battleground seat in the suburbs north of Denver.

Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeated Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.

Caraveo scored a narrow victory with 48.4% of the vote to Kirkmeyer's 47.7%.

Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.

2022 General Embeds

Colorado's 8th Congressional District candidates

The Democratic nominee, state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, easily secured her party's nomination for the seat. Caraveo, a physician, ran a campaign heavily focused on affordable healthcare and climate change.

The Republican nominee, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a former local elected official and businesswoman, beat out a crowded field of opponents including Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, a far-right candidate who national groups spent money boosting in the primary in the hopes that she would be less electable in the general election.

Voting history for Colorado's 8th Congressional District

Colorado gained one House seat following the 2020 Census because of its population growth over the past decade, and the state's redistricting commission drew the new seat in the suburbs and exurbs north of Denver.

A Colorado Sun analysis of past election results showed that the district is highly competitive for both parties: it would have backed Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet by 2.3 points and former President Donald Trump by 1.7 points in 2016 and would have voted for Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper by 1.7 points in 2020.

The money race

According to OpenSecrets , Caraveo raised $2.6 million, spent $2.1 million, and had $582,793 in cash on hand, as of September 30. Her opponent, Kirkmeyer, raised $1.1 million, spent $810,785, and had $312,417 cash on hand, as of September 30.

As of mid-October, super PACs, national party committees, and other non-candidate groups combined to spend about $11 million to advocate for or against the candidates, including during the primaries.

What experts say

The race between Caraveo and Kirkmeyer was rated as a "toss-up" by Inside Elections , a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report , and "leans Republican" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk

A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Congressional District 3 race between Boebert and Frisch headed for recount

The race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is headed for a recount and it could be another three weeks before we know the final result.For more than a week, an army of campaign volunteers and party operatives have been chasing down a few hundred ballots that would decide the candidates' fate in a district that spans 29 counties in southern Colorado. Some ballots were missing signatures or had signatures that didn't match voter records while others were ballots used by people whose eligibility was in question.Those ballots and outstanding military and...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Democrats Win Enough for Narrow Pennsylvania House Majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida Republican candidates have spent $132.6 million more than Democrats

In Florida, state-level candidates have spent $251.1 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 3, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $51.5 million and Republican candidates have spent $184.1 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 11/3/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 265 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. “There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now,” saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations.” Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment.  Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans currently have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate, going to 28-22 early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, is not accused of breaking the law. Instead, Republicans argued that he should be removed from office for various reasons, including his failure to prosecute some minor crimes and his bail request policies, his staff oversight and reports that his office didn’t adequately notify crime victims about certain matters. They also alleged that Krasner obstructed the House’s investigation of his office. Krasner said in a statement that the vote was the only time the state House has ever “used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

730K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy