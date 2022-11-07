ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago-area schools have enrolled 425 migrant children bused from Texas

By Becky Vevea
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSRLJ_0j2CWxks00

It’s been two months since migrants began arriving in Chicago by busload from Texas — part of a move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to send migrants arriving at his state’s border to Democratic-led cities.

Among the nearly 3,700 migrants who have been bused to Chicago, at least 425 are school-aged children. Many of these migrants are seeking asylum.

State records indicate these students have enrolled in 12 different school districts, including Chicago Public Schools and several suburban districts. Data on children under age 5 was not provided, but a spokesperson for the Illinois governor’s office said they are being offered child care and access to early learning programs.

More than 150 of the students are in Chicago Public Schools, but a district spokesperson did not say which schools have seen an influx of migrant students.

In a letter to elected officials, Chuck Swirsky, senior advisor to CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, wrote that migrant families are being “placed in hotels outside of the city by the State and students have also enrolled in the appropriate suburban districts.”

Swirsky’s letter came in response to one sent by aldermen, teachers, and activists to Martinez and Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking them to live up to their promise to make Chicago a “Sanctuary City.”

That letter listed several demands, including that the mayor and the school district use federal COVID recovery money to help asylum-seeking students, provide translated curriculum, and hire more bilingual staff and a translator for every school.

“We’re talking about an unfolding humanitarian crisis of children and families who arrive with no shoes. That is on the daily at our schools and we’re supposed to make do?” said Gabriel Paez, a bilingual coordinator at Cameron Elementary in Humboldt Park.

The number of bilingual teachers, assistants, and other staff who work with bilingual students has declined steadily over the last five years, according to district staffing data. Specifically, there are around 350 fewer bilingual teachers than there were in 2018.

Meanwhile, bilingual students now make up 22% of the district’s student population. Despite declining enrollment, the number of bilingual students has grown from 69,282 students during the 2018-19 school year to 72,029 this year.

Linda Perales, a Chicago Teachers Union organizer and bilingual special education teacher, said the union contract settled in 2019 included an agreement that the union and school district would release a joint letter declaring schools “sanctuary spaces,” but the district has not yet done so.

“We need the support to make sure that our students have what they need no matter whether they’ve been the students for five days or five years or their entire life,” Perales said at a press conference outside City Hall last week.

Rebecca Martinez, the union’s director of organizing, said she was aware of one elementary school in Belmont Cragin that welcomed 14 migrant students. She noted that the buses arriving from Texas are not the only migrants who are coming to Chicago.

“We’ve heard from members that are saying, ‘We’ve had more newcomers this year than we’ve ever had in a given year,’” Martinez said.

Martinez said the district could apply for federal grants under the Refugee School Impact Program. She estimated the school system missed out on nearly $4 million by not applying the past few years, which could have helped build an infrastructure for supporting migrant students.

Schools that have enrolled new students are being offered additional money or staff, according to the district’s letter to elected officials. Both Chicago and Illinois officials indicated that schools are also able to use money earmarked for homeless students to support migrants.

Chicago Public Schools has also convened a Newcomer Strategy Team that works with the Mayor’s Office of New Americans and community organizations to provide additional support to asylum-seekers, according to the district’s letter. In addition, district officials meet once a month with the union on issues related to bilingual education.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

What will disentangling Chicago Public Schools from the city cost?

Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Aldermen lose push for regular meetings with Chicago Public Schools officials

Some Chicago aldermen want school district officials to meet with City Council quarterly, but a proposal to make that happen failed to pass Wednesday. Under the ordinance, the measure would have temporarily withheld city money for certain school projects if Chicago Public Schools officials didn’t show up. That turned out to be a deal breaker for many aldermen on the committee, which held a virtual meeting Wednesday. The vote was tied —...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Pritzker says funding for early ed through higher education is priority

Education has been a top issue in the Illinois governor’s race, as the state’s 852 districts continue to grapple with the fallout of pandemic disruptions, declining test scores, and an uptick in chronic absenteeism rates.Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat running for a second term in office, has said that he wants to increase funding for K-12 schools and to make early childhood education and higher education more affordable. Republican challenger...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado school tax measures: Win for 27J, loss for Douglas County

Voters approved about two-thirds of 22 school district tax measures around Colorado Tuesday, partial election results show, with a particularly big win in the Brighton-based 27J district where seven previous mill levy overrides failed. In part, the district’s successful override measure will fund teacher pay raises — possibly up to 7.5%.“I’m so excited for our 2,000-plus employees,” said Superintendent Chris Fiedler on Tuesday night as he celebrated with supporters at a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Chalkbeat

Chicago’s student ‘Peace Warriors’ spread the message of nonviolence

As a child, DeMarcus Thompson spent most of his time inside his house. His mom worried about the shootings that regularly erupted on his block and didn’t want to risk letting him play outside. Now, as a Peace Warrior at North Lawndale College Prep, the 17-year-old’s mission is to stop fights at his school before they escalate and contribute to the violence beyond the school walls.The Peace Warriors program, a central part...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Illinois Gov. Pritzker declares victory in bid for second term

This is a developing story.Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is headed for a second term. Unofficial results from the Associated Press showed the Democratic incumbent with a wide lead against his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey. The outlet called the race for Pritzker shortly after polls closed on Tuesday.In his victory speech, Pritzker promised to fight for “a quality education that’s not just a prize you win for growing up in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Less than 7% of Newark students passed state science test

Less than 7% of Newark students who took state science assessments in the spring passed the test — the first since the pandemic started, according to data presented by the Newark Board of Education during October’s board of education meeting. The 2022 New Jersey Learning Assessment, or NJSLA, in science results come a month after Newark school officials gave a first look into low scores on state math and reading scores on...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Chicago suburb mulls using COVID relief money to embrace hybrid learning

Back in May, the superintendent of Dolton West, a high-poverty elementary district in Chicago’s south suburbs, invited a group of educators to learn about “the next generation classroom.”“I think it’s pretty cool,” superintendent Kevin Nohelty told them. “Way out there.”In the vision laid out that day by a tech consultant and a sales rep from an interactive board manufacturer, the entire 1,890-student district would embrace hybrid learning. In each classroom, two...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Denver school closure plan gets rough reception from board, families

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero’s proposal to close 10 schools received a rocky reception from the school board Thursday, with some board members grilling him about a recommendation that has roiled school communities. Three of the seven board members — Auon’tai Anderson, Michelle Quattlebaum, and Scott Esserman — said during Thursday’s meeting or in interviews afterward that they oppose the closures, which Marrero has said are necessary to address declining enrollment. Two more —...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver school district bans harsh critic Brandon Pryor

Parent Brandon Pryor has been a harsh critic of Denver Public Schools for the past five years. His criticism, voiced at meetings and on social media, has been loud and plentiful — and often aimed at people and systems that he believes are hurting Black students. His criticism has also effected change. The district banned the handcuffing of young students after Pryor spoke out about it happening to his then-7-year-old son. The...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

How Colorado schools teach reading: Inside the yearslong push for change

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Study: How commute time shapes school choices for Michigan families

Test scores aren’t the only factor that parents consider when they take advantage of Michigan’s school choice policies. They also want to live near their children’s schools.That’s a finding of new research on school choice in Michigan. While seemingly obvious, the conclusion adds evidence to a long-running policy debate in Michigan, which has robust school choice policies but few rules to ensure that students have school options in their own neighborhoods.Researchers...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia expands program that trains paraprofessionals as teachers

A shortage of educators, especially those of color, is “the most urgent crisis facing our schools today,” said acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said at an event Monday in Philadelphia.His comments came as the new state Committee on Educational Talent and Recruitment convened in Philadelphia to consider strategies for finding, training, and retaining more qualified teachers in the state.As part of the effort, Superintendent Tony Watlington said at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing

Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

See final changes to the Indianapolis Public Schools Rebuilding Stronger plan

Indianapolis Public Schools officials made major changes to the draft Rebuilding Strong plan by walking back proposals to close the Center for Inquiry at School 2 and demolish Francis Parker Montessori School 56, according to their Thursday presentation to the school board. Under the initial plan released last month, officials proposed merging the Center for Inquiry at School 2 — a popular choice program located near downtown — with Washington Irving School...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Chelsea Clinton in Philadelphia to highlight project tying learning to everyday places

Temple University psychology professor Kathy Hirsh-Pasek one day was pondering the fact that only 20% of children’s waking hours are spent in school. Then she spied a bench.“Does a bench have to just be a bench?” she asked herself. “Is it just for sitting, or can we do other things with benches?”She called an architect friend. “We could make a bench into a scale,” she said. “Kids could be doing measurements using...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Colearn Academy charter school withdraws Indiana application

A virtual charter school that wanted to expand to Indiana using its model of offering parents cash to purchase curricular materials has withdrawn its application to a charter authorizer. Colearn Academy, a virtual school based in Arizona, applied earlier this year to open a school in Indiana, offering three learning pathways and the option for parents to purchase their own curriculum and activities with $600 yearly stipends. But as reported by Chalkbeat, offering...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building

A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

New Memphis school board chair shares vision for students and staff

Althea Greene understands the assignment.Memphis-Shelby County Schools is in a moment of major transitions. The school board is preparing to embark on its first nationwide superintendent search in a decade — over two months after the school board cut ties with former Superintendent Joris Ray, who had been under investigation over claims he abused his power and violated district policies. Meanwhile, the composition of the school board has drastically changed after it...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Declining enrollment and school closures: Where are the kids?

As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data, and U.S. Census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy