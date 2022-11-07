Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Kingsford High School named 2022 Local 3 Sports Zone ‘Best Darn Marching Band’ winner
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The people of the Upper Peninsula have spoken! With over 2,000 votes casted, Kingsford High School has been named the 2022 Local 3 Sports Zone ‘Best Darn Marching Band’ winner. The winner was announced on the Local 3 Sports Zone Thursday night. Prior...
