After walking on at Texas, Michael Taaffe makes an impact on and off the football field

After the Texas defense secured a 34-27 win at Kansas State on Saturday, the usual suspects trotted off the field.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn had just capped the 41st start of his college career by forcing the game's decisive fumble. Linebacker Jaylan Ford, who earned his second Big 12 defensive player of the week award Monday , bowed and embraced DeMarvion Overshown after falling on the football. Veteran defenders such as Ovie Oghoufo, D'Shawn Jamison and Moro Ojomo were there, too.

After the play, Michael Taaffe headed to the sidelines with a celebratory finger in the air.

The sophomore walk-on was manning the safety position on that game-saving play. He finished with six tackles in the win in Manhattan, Kan.

"Michael has done a great job. From the moment he stepped on campus, it was never too big for him," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "You would have never known ... he was a walk-on. You would have never known he was a true freshman.

"I think he's got natural leadership ability. The team gravitates to him. There's a reason he's on our leadership council as a sophomore walk-on, but yet that carries over to his play. He knows multiple positions. He knows the defense well. But it's one thing to know what to do; it's another to be able to make your plays."

Taaffe, a product of nearby Westlake High School, originally was recruited by colleges such as Brown and Colgate. He was once committed to Rice.

After the 2020 football season ended and Sarkisian was hired, athletes such as Taaffe were targeted as Texas looked to bolster its walk-on program . He announced that he would join the Longhorns as a preferred walk-on just a few days before signing day in 2021.

"(I'm) just a guy that's going to outwork anyone and is going to be in the facilities 24/7," Taaffe told the American-Statesman in 2021. "I might not be the fastest or the strongest, but a guy that's going to learn the defensive mindset and everything that coach (Blake) Gideon tells me to do."

At first, Taaffe's biggest contributions weren't recorded on the stat sheet. He didn't even appear in a game last season. But Taaffe serves on UT's leadership council, and he reportedly hosted five-star quarterback pledge Arch Manning on a recruiting visit .

Recently, Taaffe has seen more playing time. For the season, he has compiled 21 tackles and a pass breakup. And Texas safety Jerrin Thompson described his teammate as a "special teams guru."

In the second quarter in Manhattan, Taaffe slipped by a 310-pound Wildcats offensive lineman to blow up a running play. (On the next snap, however, he did miss a tackle on wide receiver Malik Knowles' 62-yard reception.) During the final series of the game, Taaffe never left the field .

"Taaffe, he's a very flexible player," Thompson said. "He's very smart, he's confident, and he cares about the game, and that's what separates Taaffe. He truly loves the game."

The last time Taaffe was receiving this much playing time, he was a senior at Westlake. During both his junior and senior seasons, he was named the defensive MVP of the Class 6A state championship game. He ended his career with a 52-34 title game win over Southlake Carroll and even had a viral one-handed interception. That turnover came at the expense of current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

So does Taaffe talk smack in the locker room about that play?

"I think I was the one who brought it up first," Ewers said. "It wasn't even him. I was just like, I had no clue you could jump like that. It's all fun;we laugh about it all the time."

Taaffe's play has helped the Longhorns overcome recent injuries in the secondary. Sarkisian said Monday that freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is likely to be sidelined for a few more weeks. Senior safety Anthony Cook played with a cast on his broken arm in the Kansas State win, and his reps were limited, but Sarkisian said, "Hopefully we can get more snaps out of him Saturday."

This week No. 18 Texas will host No. 4 TCU . Led by quarterback Max Duggan, the TCU passing attack ranks third in the conference and No. 22 nationally with 289.0 yards per game.

Saturday's game

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC, 104.9

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: After walking on at Texas, Michael Taaffe makes an impact on and off the football field