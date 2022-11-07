ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After walking on at Texas, Michael Taaffe makes an impact on and off the football field

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

After the Texas defense secured a 34-27 win at Kansas State on Saturday, the usual suspects trotted off the field.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn had just capped the 41st start of his college career by forcing the game's decisive fumble. Linebacker Jaylan Ford, who earned his second Big 12 defensive player of the week award Monday , bowed and embraced DeMarvion Overshown after falling on the football. Veteran defenders such as Ovie Oghoufo, D'Shawn Jamison and Moro Ojomo were there, too.

After the play, Michael Taaffe headed to the sidelines with a celebratory finger in the air.

The sophomore walk-on was manning the safety position on that game-saving play. He finished with six tackles in the win in Manhattan, Kan.

"Michael has done a great job. From the moment he stepped on campus, it was never too big for him," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "You would have never known ... he was a walk-on. You would have never known he was a true freshman.

"I think he's got natural leadership ability. The team gravitates to him. There's a reason he's on our leadership council as a sophomore walk-on, but yet that carries over to his play. He knows multiple positions. He knows the defense well. But it's one thing to know what to do; it's another to be able to make your plays."

Taaffe, a product of nearby Westlake High School, originally was recruited by colleges such as Brown and Colgate. He was once committed to Rice.

After the 2020 football season ended and Sarkisian was hired, athletes such as Taaffe were targeted as Texas looked to bolster its walk-on program . He announced that he would join the Longhorns as a preferred walk-on just a few days before signing day in 2021.

"(I'm) just a guy that's going to outwork anyone and is going to be in the facilities 24/7," Taaffe told the American-Statesman in 2021. "I might not be the fastest or the strongest, but a guy that's going to learn the defensive mindset and everything that coach (Blake) Gideon tells me to do."

More: How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 34-27 win over Kansas State

At first, Taaffe's biggest contributions weren't recorded on the stat sheet. He didn't even appear in a game last season. But Taaffe serves on UT's leadership council, and he reportedly hosted five-star quarterback pledge Arch Manning on a recruiting visit .

Recently, Taaffe has seen more playing time. For the season, he has compiled 21 tackles and a pass breakup. And Texas safety Jerrin Thompson described his teammate as a "special teams guru."

In the second quarter in Manhattan, Taaffe slipped by a 310-pound Wildcats offensive lineman to blow up a running play. (On the next snap, however, he did miss a tackle on wide receiver Malik Knowles' 62-yard reception.) During the final series of the game, Taaffe never left the field .

"Taaffe, he's a very flexible player," Thompson said. "He's very smart, he's confident, and he cares about the game, and that's what separates Taaffe. He truly loves the game."

The last time Taaffe was receiving this much playing time, he was a senior at Westlake. During both his junior and senior seasons, he was named the defensive MVP of the Class 6A state championship game. He ended his career with a 52-34 title game win over Southlake Carroll and even had a viral one-handed interception. That turnover came at the expense of current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

So does Taaffe talk smack in the locker room about that play?

"I think I was the one who brought it up first," Ewers said. "It wasn't even him. I was just like, I had no clue you could jump like that. It's all fun;we laugh about it all the time."

More: Texas, about to host TCU and 'College GameDay,' now has the opportunity to really shine

Taaffe's play has helped the Longhorns overcome recent injuries in the secondary. Sarkisian said Monday that freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is likely to be sidelined for a few more weeks. Senior safety Anthony Cook played with a cast on his broken arm in the Kansas State win, and his reps were limited, but Sarkisian said, "Hopefully we can get more snaps out of him Saturday."

This week No. 18 Texas will host No. 4 TCU . Led by quarterback Max Duggan, the TCU passing attack ranks third in the conference and No. 22 nationally with 289.0 yards per game.

Saturday's game

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC, 104.9

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: After walking on at Texas, Michael Taaffe makes an impact on and off the football field

FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time

The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DESOTO, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
MIX 92-5

Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month

They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
TEMPLE, TX
atasteofkoko.com

27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
AUSTIN, TX
