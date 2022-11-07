Read full article on original website
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
FPL: 'We are going to work around the clock,' power already restored to 280,000 customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL said it is quickly restoring power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nicole. At 2 p.m. Thursday, its president and CEO Eric Silagy said half of the company’s customers who were affected had their power restored by the morning. Also, two-thirds...
Nicole likely to set new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. The latest in the record books...
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
Hurricane Nicole begins its northerly turn, hours before landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole is hours away from making landfall on the Florida coast and there are changes with the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has started to make its right turn, to the north. It's now moving to the...
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Wide-reaching wind field: We're all feeling Nicole's impact regardless of landfall site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of a storm as big as Nicole means less in perspective to other storms. That's the takeaway from CBS12 StormTrac meteorologist Lauren Olesky as she described the wind field of Nicole. Around midday Wednesday, Nicole hadn’t become a hurricane — its...
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
Tracking Nicole: Indian River Drive closed as crews clear debris, parts of road wash away
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area, but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away according to the sheriff's office.
Moskowitz defeats Budd in race for Florida District 23, per AP
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Democrat Jared Moskowitz beats Republican Joe Budd in the race for Florida District 23 seat, per AP. The U.S. Representative seat for Florida's 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs this election. The two main contenders for the race are Jared Moskowitz (D) and...
DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
Evacuate before winds pick up and bridges close, St. Lucie County emergency leaders say
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Emergency leaders in St. Lucie County are urging people on the barrier islands to evacuate now, and not wait until the winds pick up. The area is expected to feel more from Nicole by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with hurricane force winds arriving by 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
Lois Frankel wins reelection for Florida District 22, defeats Franzese
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Democratic Representative Lois Frankel was reelected for U.S. House District 22. She beat out Republican Dan Franzese. Frankel told CBS12 she is happy with the win but not too happy about the Democratic losses throughout the state. "You know to me it's a...
Mast defeats Robinson, reelected in FL District 21
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Republican Brian Mast won reelection into the U.S. House in Florida District 21, defeating Democratic candidate Corinna Balderramos Robinson. ORIGINAL:. One of the key races in our area is the FL-District 21 race for Congress. The race involves two people with military...
