8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
Former Las Vegas corrections officer battered ex-wife following previous domestic violence arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was previously accused of battering his ex-wife in two separate incidents was convicted of domestic violence against her after being arrested again last month.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
NBC Los Angeles
Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Costumer
A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a...
Las Vegas driver accused of killing pregnant woman in hit-and-run had 5 prior DUIs
The Las Vegas driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing a man, critically injuring his father
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reports a father and his 21-year-old son were hit while crossing the road on Tuesday night
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Man arrested, charged nearly 3 weeks after stabbing death
Christopher Freitas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4. He is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.
8newsnow.com
Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife's brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points …. In...
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun
According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead.
pvtimes.com
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car
A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street
Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.
