Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
NYE COUNTY, NV
North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

