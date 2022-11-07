ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah Clare

November marks one year since Noah Clare's mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury

A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams needs pet food donations

Young Williams Animal Center is in urgent need of dog, cat and puppy food, because the shelter's third-party vendor is facing logistic issues. At this time, there are more than 350 animals in the shelter's care with 30 to 40 animals coming in each day. Young-Williams needs pet food donations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville aid worker remembered for his service and dedication

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and Family in East Tennessee are mourning the loss of 45-year-old Stephen Troell. He was killed in Iraq where he lived with his family for 15 years. He served as an aid teaching English to people there. He was serving with the Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies. The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.
GATLINBURG, TN
People

Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police

Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms for Final Home Game in Neyland

The final home game of the 2022 Tennessee football season will see the Volunteers return to tradition when it comes to their uniforms of choice. As announced by the Vols’ social media on Thursday evening, Tennessee will be rocking the classic orange-and-white look. That includes white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE

