sports360az.com
Aguano future: If I were the Athletic Director…
Arizona State should be talking to candidates about their vacant head football coaching job. Evaluating Shaun Aguano is easy. He’s already in the building. Going through a national coaching search, not so much. Agents want to get their “guy” on the radar for a job while keeping it quiet. Others want their client’s name out in the open to stir up interest and potentially get him an extension and raise at the current spot.
Arizona State on upset watch against Northern Arizona
Arizona State and visiting Northern Arizona head into their game Thursday between the intra-state schools in Tempe, Ariz., feeling very
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer on Role Functional Mushrooms Play In His Life
Sports360AZ caught up with ASU legend Jake Plummer in Boulder, CO to catch up on life after football. In Part 1 of our conversation, he discussed his thoughts on ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano. In this edition, he goes over the role functional mushrooms have played in his life...
12news.com
Arizona basketball is here! | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona basketball is now in full swing. And there is a lot to like about his squad.
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
fox10phoenix.com
Friends in Arizona find diaries of 1800s-era couple and need help finding more of the collection
MESA, Ariz. - Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s. That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
