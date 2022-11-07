WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have old medications around your house collecting dust, you now have a permanent, safe place to dispose of it. Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO