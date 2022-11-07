ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance. Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County. “We...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
WILMINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health installs drop boxes for unused, expired medications

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have old medications around your house collecting dust, you now have a permanent, safe place to dispose of it. Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need. NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know. Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Red, White & Roof Giveaway

Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) – A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night. “At 8:42 p.m. the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The employee complied with the robber and gave over cash from the till.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA announces program to help guide local business entrepreneurs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced two new courses for local entrepreneurs. One program is for adults and the other is for teens who are looking to start or grow a business. The seven week course will guide participants through defining a business idea,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Referendums that passed or failed on election night in the Cape Fear Region

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Candidates typically dominate the attention of voters, but this year they had more than people to decide on. In Bladen County, residents voted down a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have funded school safety efforts like more SROs in Bladen County Schools. Voters did decide to allow the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the incorporated areas of the county.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

1898 124th commemorations continues at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Events continued at UNCW to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday was the second day of the two-day symposium which explored justice, education, as well as integration through the story of The Wilmington Ten. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC

