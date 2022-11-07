Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance. Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County. “We...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
newbernnow.com
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks 1898 Massacre anniversary with wreath laying
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. An 1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony had to be moved indoors to the Council Chambers due to inclement weather. The event took place at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health installs drop boxes for unused, expired medications
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have old medications around your house collecting dust, you now have a permanent, safe place to dispose of it. Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need. NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know. Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Red, White & Roof Giveaway
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) – A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night. “At 8:42 p.m. the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The employee complied with the robber and gave over cash from the till.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA announces program to help guide local business entrepreneurs
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced two new courses for local entrepreneurs. One program is for adults and the other is for teens who are looking to start or grow a business. The seven week course will guide participants through defining a business idea,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky. It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The rocket was originally scheduled...
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Referendums that passed or failed on election night in the Cape Fear Region
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Candidates typically dominate the attention of voters, but this year they had more than people to decide on. In Bladen County, residents voted down a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have funded school safety efforts like more SROs in Bladen County Schools. Voters did decide to allow the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the incorporated areas of the county.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 124th commemorations continues at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Events continued at UNCW to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday was the second day of the two-day symposium which explored justice, education, as well as integration through the story of The Wilmington Ten. The events...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
Comments / 0