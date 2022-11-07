Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington receives funds for Affordable Housing Development
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency has awarded $22.3 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund to three state municipalities for new multi-family housing projects. The new houses will increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring impacts to Cape Fear late this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are just three weeks remaining in official hurricane season, but the tropics are remaining active. Tropical Storm Nicole has winds of 70 miles per hour and is forecast to become a weak Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall in Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local incumbents reelected for next term in NC House
SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– Unofficial results have two local incumbents reelected for upcoming term in the North Carolina House of Representatives Districts 17 and 18. Deb Butler, democrat and incumbent of District 18, retains her seat. “I feel really great. I feel humbled, I feel honored. I’m so pleased to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Things you need to know on Election Day
SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — After months of campaigning, it’s decision day across the U.S…. and here in Southeastern North Carolina. Polls are open until 7:30pm. If you are in line when the polls close, you will be allowed to vote. Go to the check in station and...
