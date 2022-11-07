Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially over, and it's almost like America's prom king and queen have split. Rumor has it Bündchen divorced Brady over his return to football. As an insider source told Page Six, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.” Could the argument in question be Brady’s decision to un-retire? Maybe, but maybe it’s not that simple. "[The problems] are 10 years old,” another insider source told People. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

2 DAYS AGO