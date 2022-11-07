Read full article on original website
Lindsay Opens Up About Her Mean Girls Moment In Falling For Christmas
Warning: Light spoilers for Falling For Christmas follow. If you screamed at the 14:11 mark in Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, you are definitely not alone. The scene in question brings a blast of nostalgic joy as Lohan’s character, Sierra, hears a Christmas song on the radio, declares she loves it, and starts singing along. The song, of course, is “Jingle Bell Rock,” the same one Lohan sang — and made even more famous — in her enduring 2004 comedy hit, Mean Girls.
Ryan Reynolds Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 Rumors
Over the years, Taylor Swift has shown off her acting chops in movies like Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. She hasn’t announced her next role yet, and turns out it’s unlikely to be an appearance in Deadpool 3. Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds addressed the notion in a Nov. 7 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Apparently, Zayn Is Playing A Role In Gigi & Leo’s Reported Romance
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly seeing each other, but a source said they’re keeping this private for a reason. Rumors surrounding Geo (um, Ligi?) started in September, but they haven’t gone public with their reported romance. That doesn’t mean things are slowing down though. According to an insider, Zayn Malik might be playing a role in Hadid and DiCaprio’s relationship.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Dream Role Is Playing Britney Spears
It seems Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next big role, and she wants to play a real person. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2 star recently shared that portraying Britney Spears in a biopic is on her professional bucket list. OK, someone create a petition for this role to happen, stat.
Selena’s BFF Raquelle Stevens Is The Unexpected Star Of ‘My Mind & Me’
In her new documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez offered an intimate glimpse into her physical and mental health conditions. However, her raw testimonies of embracing vulnerability and learning to live with her various diagnoses weren’t the only takeaways from the film. Whether intentional or not, the singer’s close friend Raquelle Stevens became an unexpected star of the doc.
Here's How J.Lo & Ben Reconnected After 20 Years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is one for the books — or the movie screens. After calling off their engagement in 2004, both J.Lo and Affleck moved on with their lives, getting married to other people and having children. So the fact that they ended up together, nearly 20 years later, feels a bit like a fairytale. But, um, how exactly did Lopez and Affleck get back together? She explained it all to Vogue.
Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t “Have Any Interest” In Getting Married Again
Jennifer Aniston appeared on Allure’s last-ever print cover for the magazine’s December issue. In the piece, published Nov. 9, the Morning Show star opened up about her private life, sharing her “challenging road” with IVF and talking about her relationship status. The actor, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, is currently single. And Aniston’s quote about getting married again is so real.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Auras Help Explain Why They Split
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially over, and it's almost like America's prom king and queen have split. Rumor has it Bündchen divorced Brady over his return to football. As an insider source told Page Six, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.” Could the argument in question be Brady’s decision to un-retire? Maybe, but maybe it’s not that simple. "[The problems] are 10 years old,” another insider source told People. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."
Let’s Break Down Cole & Zanab’s Love Is Blind Reunion Drama
Spoilers to follow for Love Is Blind’s wedding and reunion episodes. You can always count on Love Is Blind’s final episodes to deliver on the tea, and Season 3’s reunion was no exception. In the special, which dropped Nov. 9 on Netflix, the cast shared updates about their love lives in the months since filming — and rehashed the buzziest moments from the show. The messiest revelations came from Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, who contradicted each other about why their relationship didn’t work out.
Ryan Murphy Thinks Glee Should’ve Ended After Cory Monteith Died
Ryan Murphy has a few regrets over how Glee handling of the sudden death of Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson in the series. The TV mogul recently appeared on Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s new series rewatch podcast, And That's What You Really Missed, where he opened up about not knowing how to move forward with the show following Monteith’s passing.
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of Batman, has died at 66.
Ready To Flex: How Musician Blu DeTiger Took Her Story Into Her Own Hands
The ultra-cool musician took online self-expression to dazzling new heights with the help of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. If there’s anyone who embodies digital cool, it’s Blu DeTiger. The 24-year-old musician has been playing gigs around New York City since she started playing bass at 7, but it was in 2020 — when she took total control of her image online — that she totally blew up.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 10, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 10, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Jason Momoa’s Buzzcut (& Head Tattoo!) Hit The Red Carpet For The First Time. At long...
How To DIY Vanessa Hudgens’ “Fall In LA” Nails For Thanksgiving
If you’ve been looking for the ideal mani to wear to your next big family gathering, you can now rest easy. Vanessa Hudgens’ latest manicure, created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, is the ultimate inspo for Thanksgiving nails. You might not know Ganzorigt’s name, but you know her work. The celebrity nail artist’s designs are the mani trend gifts that keep on giving. Ganzorigt was behind Hailey Bieber’s infamous glazed doughnut nails, and now she’s delivering even more seasonal manicure goodness. Not only is Vanessa Hudgens’ burgundy manicure elite Thanksgiving 2022 nails inspo, but you can recreate it at home using the exact same shades and products for just $23.
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76
The standup comedian Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets.
Should You "Mastermind" Your Love Life?
After releasing Midnights on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift has fully taken over TikTok (and the Billboard Top 10, but I digress). One of the best things on Tay-Tok at the moment? Swift’s song “Mastermind” has inspired users to share their own examples of strategizing their way into a relationship. Now, this “Mastermind” TikTok trend is taking over FYPs, one overly-complicated love story at a time. These videos are equally poetic and dramatic, just like a Swift song.
The Kardashians' Balletcore Manicures Are Peak Winter Nail Inspo
Once the Kardashian-Jenners lean into a trend, you know said trend is primed for global domination. On Monday, Nov. 7, three members of the KarJenner clan rolled up to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards with balletcore manicures. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all wore slightly different takes on the pale pink, slightly prim aesthetic, which basically guarantees balletcore nails are about to become the next major winter nail look. Given that there are so many ways to pull off the look without sacrificing your favorite nail shape or manicure style, this is one manicure trend that’s easy to love.
Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Her “Challenging Road” With IVF
Jennifer Aniston got seriously vulnerable in Allure’s December cover story. During the interview, Aniston opened up about IVF and her struggles to get pregnant — and it was the first time she’s ever publicly shared that she hoped to be a mother. “I would say my late...
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik's First Anniversary Video Is So Darn Cute
Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik are celebrating their first anniversary, and they’ve shared a little tribute on social media. On Nov. 9, the couple posted a sweet video on Instagram, reading aloud funny tweets about their relationship, and Malala and Asser’s anniversary video will make you want your very own hot, supportive SO.
Rihanna Announced A Second Song For Wakanda Forever
Well, that didn’t take long, did it? Though Rihanna made her long-awaited music comeback with the emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” on Oct. 28, the star is already moving on to a new single. As it appears on Apple Music, her song “Born Again” will be released alongside the full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Nov. 11.
