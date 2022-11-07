Threat of chlorine byproduct found in some area tap water appears to have dissipated

Many Northwestern Water & Sewer District customers were notified recently about elevated levels of disinfection byproducts in their tap water known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHMs.

Those affected included households and businesses in parts of Rossford, Perrysburg, Moline, Stony Ridge, and Lemoyne.

While not safe for long-term consumption, the district wants people to know the threat has subsided and that they should contact their doctors if they have any questions about their water quality.

TTHMs are typically byproducts of chlorine disinfection. They often are produced when chemists use more chlorine inside water-treatment plants to ward off bacteria and other material in large slugs of organic matter, algae, and other things that shouldn’t be in the raw water drawn inside of those plants.

In this case, according to Simon Gundy, NWSD’s assistant superintendent of operations, water sat too long at a sampling site in southern Perrysburg Township, one of four the district monitors.

A running 12-month average going back into the fall of 2021 showed a concentration of 0.081 parts per million for that site, a microscopic increase over the allowable average of 0.080 for any one 12-month average.

Hence the notifications that went out to customers on Oct. 14. They’re required by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules whenever there is an exceedance, regardless how small it is.

“This is not an emergency,” according to a template the U.S. EPA has posted online for water systems to use. “Some people who drink water containing trihalomethane in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.”

The most recent sample for the site in question came in at nearly half that amount, at 0.0427 ppm. A new sample being taken in compliance with the Ohio EPA’s required timetable will be taken this week, Mr. Gundy said.

No consumption advisory was issued, and customers are not encouraged to forgo their tap water in favor of bottled water.

The theory is that the water sat too long at the end of a waterline, thereby giving chlorine residuals more time to produce TTHMs in the finished tap water, Mr. Gundy said.

The water in question was produced by Toledo’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. The NWSD helps distribute it to outlying areas. Tests on water as it came into the NWSD’s possession showed it in compliance for TTHMs, Mr. Gundy said.

That’s why he and other officials believe it was a matter of sitting around for too long.

Emily Freeman, NWSD operations administrative assistant, said the district has been flushing hydrants to get old water out of the system.

Mr. Gundy said there also are plans for installing a new pipeline to keep the water fresher.

Patekka Bannister, Toledo’s chief of water resources, wants Toledoans to know the city’s tap water is safe and in compliance with Ohio EPA regulations for TTHMs.

She credited the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant’s new ozone system for producing better water quality in general, adding that it has been in continuous service since March.

The city has experienced a 30 percent reduction in TTHMs over the last two quarters, Ms. Bannister said.

“The sample set is small, but we believe this is evidence the use of the ozone is reducing our TTHMs as expected,” she said. “We are encouraged by this, and continue to monitor and report THMs in accordance with OEPA regulations.”

The city has had to post its own TTHM notices in the past, but not recently. Ms. Bannister said she doesn’t anticipate any additional notices.

Dina Pierce, an Ohio EPA spokesman, agreed the NWSD’s detected levels for trihalomethanes “do not pose an immediate risk to consumers’ health.”

“Disinfection byproducts can form when the levels of disinfectants [such as chlorine or ozone] in treated drinking water react with organic matter as water sits in pipes and/or when weather temperatures rise. Exceedances of the maximum contaminant levels for disinfection byproducts are not uncommon for surface water systems during the summer,” she said. “The water district plans to increase flushing of the system in the affected area to decrease the water’s age.”

The Northwestern Water & Sewer District also buys water from Oregon, Fremont, Fostoria, Bowling Green, and Napoleon, and it produces its own at a plant in McComb, Ohio. It does not mix its various sources, Mr. Gundy said.

Joe Cotruvo, a Toledo native who ran the U.S. EPA’s drinking water division in the early 1970s and is now a Washington-based water consultant affiliated with the University of Toledo, said the difference between the U.S. EPA threshold and the running average of what was found in south Perrysburg Township is trivial.

He said he helped to write the U.S. EPA’s original standard when it was 0.100 ppm.

“EPA reduced the THM standard about 20 years later to 80 ppb (0.080 ppm) based on technical achievability,” Mr. Cotruvo said.

Mr. Cotruvo co-authored a 2018 scientific paper which concluded the risk is low of contracting at least one form of cancer, bladder cancer, from long-term TTHM exposure.

He agreed, though, that it’s “always a good idea to reduce chemical exposures.”

“The water supplier should check on making some minor adjustments so they won’t run into the issue in the future,” he said.