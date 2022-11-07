FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.

1 DAY AGO