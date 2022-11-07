Read full article on original website
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West. The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.
A 'red tsunami:' Haywood County Republicans ready for change after midterm wins
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republicans in Haywood County were still celebrating a night of victories in midterm elections. Some were calling the results a red wave, but county GOP leaders said it's bigger than that. Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller described election night as not just a...
Results coming in: Thousands across the Carolinas head to polls for 2022 midterm elections
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Polling sites across the state of North Carolina opened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., with hundreds of voting locations across the mountains alone. Senate and House seats, a mayor's race and two Buncombe County bond referendums were among the most watched contests. With 80 out...
Givens VP named chamber's Woman Nonprofit Leader of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit Leadership Award from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce was given to Teresa Stephens, vice president of Givens Affordable Communities. The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce's WomanUP initiative, which targets businesswomen who want to form a strong network with the...
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
"Every voice matters" Election officials report high voter turnout in mountain counties
HAYWOOD/JACKSON/SWAIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WLOS) — It's Election Day and turnout is high, including in Western North Carolina's mountain counties. It was a similar picture in Swain, Jackson and Haywood counties on Tuesday. The early voting count suggested a high turnout for Election Day. “2,400...a little more than 2,400,” says...
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
Vecinos receives 2 grants to help uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Vecinos, a free clinic for uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to assist in renovating the Community Health Hub in Franklin. Vecinos also received $25,000 from The Hispanic Federation to...
Buncombe County voters approve $70M in bond proposals for affordable housing, open space
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters decided on two bond proposals Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The approved measures will go towards affordable housing and open space. Back in June, commissioners approved the special referendum: $40 million for affordable housing and $30 million for open space. Both passed...
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
Macon County voters shoot down 1/4-cent sales tax increase
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
Code Purple called as cold weather follows remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition has called a Code Purple Alert for this weekend as temperatures will dip to freezing or below. Code Purple will be in effect from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 14, as temperatures are forecasted to fall in the low 30s and 20s those nights.
WNC Nature Center's new walk-in freezer unit will allow more food storage for animals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Nov. 9 was an exciting day for the WNC Nature Center!. A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer unit was delivered. It will be part of a new commissary, which is a place where food will prepared for the 60-plus species of animals that live there.
