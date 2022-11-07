Read full article on original website
Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director
The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Thank you from Franklin County Friends of Legal Services
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group wants to thank everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of our 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale in September. The sale was our biggest ever, and all the proceeds will go to provide legal help in civil cases for low-income families and individuals in our area.
For the first time in more than a decade, Democrats say they are projected to win majority control in the state House in Harrisburg. Democratic legislators gathered in front of Independence Mall in Philadelphia Wednesday to discuss election results and what a Democratic House majority would look like in the next General Assembly. Without confirmation from the Associated Press, Democratic lawmakers declared they had won control of the state House and that they expect to hold at least 102 seats in the chamber.
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Democrat Beth Farnham ran a write-in campaign against incumbent Representative in Congress for the 13th District, Republican John Joyce. Preliminary numbers suggest she received about 3,000 votes although Joyce won the contest. This write-in campaign was always a long shot since its inception three weeks ago. However, my numbers would...
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Conference Room 102 of the Lancaster County Government Building, dozens of volunteers have been working for hours counting mail-in ballots. Lancaster County is expecting to receive over 43,000 mail-in ballots, over a quarter of which were counted early this afternoon. Back in the May primary,...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
A continuous flow of voters at Cumberland County’s heavy-hitting suburban precincts points to strong midterm turnout in an area that often serves as a bellwether for Pennsylvania’s political swing districts. Hampden Township’s 10th and 11th precincts featured a nonstop flow of voters in and out of the polling...
There was one issue that, above all others, motivated some Harrisburg voters to head to the polls Tuesday: the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tracey Sessomes says it was her top issue. She said the Republican push to end the Constitutional right to an abortion was a big mistake, and it inspired her and other women to make sure they made their voices heard.
A major retail store chain just opened another new location in Pennsylvania, bringing more than 200 new jobs to the area. Read on to learn more. The popular retail store chain Target opened another new store in Pennsylvania this past weekend.
If you're starting to put your holiday gift list together, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
A developer has revised a plan for proposed mixed-use building in Midtown Harrisburg, removing hundreds of parking spaces but adding significantly more apartments to the project. Philadelphia-area businessman Kevin Baird this month resubmitted an application to the city for a variance and special exception for a seven-story building on the...
State Rep. Patty Kim has secured another two-year term in office, soundly defeating her Republican challenger on Tuesday. With most precincts reporting, Kim, a Democrat, had received about 67% of the vote, versus about 37% for David Buell, the Republican candidate. Kim won despite facing many new voters, as the...
The City of Lancaster will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will remain on schedule, as Penn Waste will not be closed. There will be no street cleaning on Tuesday, November 8. Parking for street cleaning will not be enforced, however,...
The Princeton Review is known for releasing rankings of attributes related to colleges, which can be important to institutions, current students, and prospective students. On Princeton Review’s top 25 “LGBTQ-Unfriendly schools,” Gettysburg College ranked number 20. According to The Princeton Review, this list is “based on how...
