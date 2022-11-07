Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Walz hopeful about agenda in second term
Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 9, holding a press conference at the Capitol the day after winning reelection. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz said during a post-election victory news conference that full Democratic control of state government would allow his administration to enact a long-delayed progressive program. Perhaps as shocked as other politicos about the outcome of what many thought would be a commanding Republican victory, Walz provided few specifics on what his first priorities will be in the months to come.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tim Walz outlines plans for his second term
(St. Paul, MN)--As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans. He says he hopes to make "communities safe." He also intends to "invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation, and invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that."
voiceofalexandria.com
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race remains tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
voiceofalexandria.com
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
voiceofalexandria.com
Exhibit in Capitol honors Wisconsin veterans killed during Vietnam War
Kenneth R. McGuire, an Army member from Rib Lake, Wis., died in September of 1968. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. The photos of 1,163 Wisconsinites killed during the Vietnam War are on display in the Capitol Rotunda through the weekend for Veteran’s Day, honoring those who lost their lives during the 20-year conflict.
voiceofalexandria.com
It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching
The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one. By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Mandela Barnes concedes to Ron Johnson after losing by 1%
Mandela Barnes speaks to supporters in Milwaukee as he concedes the race for U.S. Senate. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Over a year ago Wisconsin’s Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced his campaign for U.S. senator at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, a hub of Black small businesses in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood. It was here Barnes chose to end his campaign Wednesday afternoon, conceding to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes was joined by a crowd of supporters including his parents, Democratic leaders, community organizers and supporters.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
SIOUX CITY -- Republicans ousted Democrats to represent Woodbury County for Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2. Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature. Unofficial results show Rocky De Witt was elected for Iowa Senate with 55 percent of the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm set to hit parts of western Minnesota and North Dakota
(Undated)--An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into Minnesota. The National Weather Service says it will likely bring at least moderate winter impacts to the state. Officials say that accumulating snow is likely for most, with a wintry mix/freezing rain expected elsewhere. Portions of northwestern Minnesota...
voiceofalexandria.com
Give to the Max Day set for next Thursday
(Undated)--Organizers are gearing up for Give to the Max Day on Thursday November 17th. Minnesota's so-called 'annual giving holiday' is a 24-hour fundraiser for nonprofits, schools and organizations. Deputy Executive Director Jenna Ray says you can make a donation online at givemn.org. She says you can use that to look for "organizations that you already know and love."
