Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 9, holding a press conference at the Capitol the day after winning reelection. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz said during a post-election victory news conference that full Democratic control of state government would allow his administration to enact a long-delayed progressive program. Perhaps as shocked as other politicos about the outcome of what many thought would be a commanding Republican victory, Walz provided few specifics on what his first priorities will be in the months to come.

