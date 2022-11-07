Read full article on original website
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
WWL-TV
16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers. Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Lower 9th Ward convenience store, New Orleans police say
A New Orleans man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Lower 9th Ward convenience store. Police said they booked James Spriggens, 34, with second-degree murder. The gunfire was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. at LAxpress, 5104 St. Claude Ave. Police said they found a man...
Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple
KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
Toddler found dead in Algiers, cops make two arrests
New Orleans Police say they found a dead baby in a home Wednesday in Algiers. It happened in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. NOPD was called to the home at 7:44am after a call about the 17-month-old victim.
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
Louisiana crash claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
fox8live.com
NOPD arrests 4 juveniles after chase, teens accused of armed robbery spree and shooting one person
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested four juvenile suspects accused of two armed robberies, one involving a shooting, following a police chase that ended in a New Orleans East neighborhood. Officers say they chased a stolen car to the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue Wednesday afternoon where the suspects were...
NOLA.com
Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Four juveniles in custody after multi-district crime spree, NOPD says
NOPD Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge explained that early Wednesday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle, grey Jeep Cherokee, in the area.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Little Woods area, New Orleans police say
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot late Wednesday in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said. Update: 2 killings reported within 12 hours in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to authorities at 9:29 p.m. in the 13100 block of Bishop C. L. Morton Senior Drive (map), according to preliminary reports from New Orleans police.
WDSU
$51 million awarded to victim's family in Lamborghini fatal Uptown crash
A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 will have to pay the victim's family $51 million. A jury in Orleans Parish Civil Court announced on Monday that Jason Adams would have to pay the family the multi-million dollar settlement for the fatal accident.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
Suspect in bomb threat at Kenner school/polling place is out-of-state 15-year-old
KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old from out of state has been identified as a suspect in a bomb threat at a Kenner school that was serving as a polling place Tuesday morning, police said Tuesday evening. The threat caused the Secretary of State's office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's...
