WWL-TV

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
WWL

Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple

KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
NOLA.com

Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Little Woods area, New Orleans police say

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot late Wednesday in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said. Update: 2 killings reported within 12 hours in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to authorities at 9:29 p.m. in the 13100 block of Bishop C. L. Morton Senior Drive (map), according to preliminary reports from New Orleans police.
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
WWL

WWL

