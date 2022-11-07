Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
thecomeback.com
Scott Frost mentioned for new job
Before he became the head coach at Nebraska and flamed out spectacularly, Scott Frost found massive success at Central Florida. There’s a growing sense that he might be the right guy to help turn around another Florida college football program. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott last week...
Kelly outlines USF's upcoming football coach search
TAMPA — Exactly two seconds after USF Associate Athletics Director of Communication Brian Siegrist introduced Bulls Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly on Tuesday, questions regarding potential candidates for the vacant head football coach position were fired. The candidate in question was Jon Gruden, the embattled ex-NFL head coach...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
USF football coaching search: Jeff Scott posts farewell message to Bulls
USF made the decision to move on from football coach Jeff Scott Nov. 6, becoming the latest in a long line of FBS programs making a midseason change at head coach. Scott amassed a 4 -26 overall record after almost three years at the helm of the program, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. After the decision became official, Scott took to Twitter to post a message about his time with the Bulls.
Gulf reaches football state playoffs for the first time since 2014
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.- The last time Gulf High School had a quarterback throw for 20-plus touchdown passes, the Buccaneers made the state playoffs. That was back in 2014. Fast forward seven seasons from then and the program finds themselves back in the postseason for only fourth time in school ...
ABC Action News
Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
Hurricane Nicole is churning over the Bahamas Wednesday as it gathers strength along its projected path towards Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
usf.edu
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
stpetecatalyst.com
Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas
St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
businessobserverfl.com
Locally owned bank hires senior vice president, market president
BayFirst National Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) and formerly known as First Home Bank, has hired industry veteran Adam Curtis as its new senior vice president and Pinellas County market president. According to a news release, Curtis brings a wealth of experience...
usf.edu
In Polk, voters pass a land conservation property tax as Republicans sweep
Polk County voters passed a property tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation, restarting a program originally approved by voters in 1994. Owners will pay 20 cents for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value, bringing in about $300 million for land acquisition and preservation. The property tax...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Hillsborough County Publix
While there wasn't a winner for the now-$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, one local person did manage to win big from the Powerball drawing.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
