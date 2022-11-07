ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Scott Frost mentioned for new job

Before he became the head coach at Nebraska and flamed out spectacularly, Scott Frost found massive success at Central Florida. There’s a growing sense that he might be the right guy to help turn around another Florida college football program. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott last week...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Kelly outlines USF's upcoming football coach search

TAMPA — Exactly two seconds after USF Associate Athletics Director of Communication Brian Siegrist introduced Bulls Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly on Tuesday, questions regarding potential candidates for the vacant head football coach position were fired. The candidate in question was Jon Gruden, the embattled ex-NFL head coach...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

USF football coaching search: Jeff Scott posts farewell message to Bulls

USF made the decision to move on from football coach Jeff Scott Nov. 6, becoming the latest in a long line of FBS programs making a midseason change at head coach. Scott amassed a 4 -26 overall record after almost three years at the helm of the program, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. After the decision became official, Scott took to Twitter to post a message about his time with the Bulls.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
LAKELAND, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas

St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Locally owned bank hires senior vice president, market president

BayFirst National Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) and formerly known as First Home Bank, has hired industry veteran Adam Curtis as its new senior vice president and Pinellas County market president. According to a news release, Curtis brings a wealth of experience...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

