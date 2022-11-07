USF made the decision to move on from football coach Jeff Scott Nov. 6, becoming the latest in a long line of FBS programs making a midseason change at head coach. Scott amassed a 4 -26 overall record after almost three years at the helm of the program, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. After the decision became official, Scott took to Twitter to post a message about his time with the Bulls.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO