WWL-TV
Updated election results from Nevada's U.S. Senate race
WASHINGTON — Nevada's Senate race could determine who controls Congress' upper chamber after the 2022 midterms. The race is expected to be highly competitive and is seen by many analysts as the best chance for the Republicans to flip a seat. Incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is facing her...
WWL-TV
Ballot measure results on abortion, marijuana legalization, slavery
WASHINGTON — Besides picking elected representatives, voters across the country will be deciding key state ballot measures and propositions during the 2022 elections. This year's topics cover a wide range including abortion, marijuana, slavery, constitutional provisions, guns, gambling and reshaping the ways voters cast ballots in coming elections. Millions...
WWL-TV
Steve Scalise announces bid for House Majority Leader
NEW ORLEANS — The Republican Party is now poised to flip the balance of power in the House of Representatives, wrestling away Democrat control of the chamber. Tuesday, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana was re-elected by an overwhelming margin. He now has his sights set on the job of House...
Election results put Hillsborough transportation in flux
Hillsborough County’s planned path to a broader transportation network crashed into yet another roadblock this week. Tuesday, voters rejected the proposed 1% sales tax for transportation and also turned back the reelection efforts of Democratic Commissioners Kimberly Overman and Mariella Smith, two of board’s leading mass transit advocates.
WWL-TV
Higgins wins fourth term in U.S. House
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent on the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Higgins critics said...
