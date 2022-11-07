ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Stunning: Lupita Nyong’o & Her Kopious Kenyan Kakes Sizzle At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By @IamDaniCanada
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0o6c_0j2CQXvg00

Stunning star Lupita Nyong’o has always had kopious Kenyan kakes, and after undergoing intense training for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r , the undeniable results were recently on full display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0LNk_0j2CQXvg00

Source: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty

On Sunday, the star, 39, sizzled at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Africa premiere” at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTspa_0j2CQXvg00

Source: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty

While posing with her castmates and director Ryan Coogler she donned a gold-gilded Vivienne Westwood gown styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Her hair was also exquisitely fashioned by Vernon Francois who displayed how he crafted a “loc chandelier” for Nyong’o, one of several she’s worn while promoting the film. Additionally her superior soft glam was done by Flawless Faces By Jane.

As photos from the film premiere rolled in, several people pointed out just how beautiful and stunningly shaped the star looked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSQUA_0j2CQXvg00

Source: Emmanuel Obianke / Getty

The actress is of course well-known for being fit, and she recently told Jimmy Fallon that for the Black Panthe r sequel, she took things up a notch.

On the Nov. 1 show, Nyong’o who plays Wakandan spy Nakia revealed that she walked with weights underwater to prep for the role.

“It’s learning how to improve your breath capacity by performing tasks underwater, so I would carry these weights and walk on the floor of a pool,” said Nyong’o on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all about overriding your panic button, because you have about 2 minutes of air inside you, of oxygen inside you, so when you panic you still have 2 minutes to live,” she added.

Talk about intense!

Hours after the premiere, people are still clamoring to see more photos of Lupita, and heart-shaped herb hankering is ensuing.

This lady is SO stunning!

How excited are you to see more of [very bangin’ baaaawdied] Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast when the film hits theaters this week?

Bossip

Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Trailer For 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

Rihanna‘s wildest Fenty fantasies come alive in the seductive trailer for star-studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ that you can enjoy below:. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The...
Bossip

Bossip

