So Stunning: Lupita Nyong’o & Her Kopious Kenyan Kakes Sizzle At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Stunning star Lupita Nyong’o has always had kopious Kenyan kakes, and after undergoing intense training for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r , the undeniable results were recently on full display.

On Sunday, the star, 39, sizzled at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Africa premiere” at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

While posing with her castmates and director Ryan Coogler she donned a gold-gilded Vivienne Westwood gown styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Her hair was also exquisitely fashioned by Vernon Francois who displayed how he crafted a “loc chandelier” for Nyong’o, one of several she’s worn while promoting the film. Additionally her superior soft glam was done by Flawless Faces By Jane.

As photos from the film premiere rolled in, several people pointed out just how beautiful and stunningly shaped the star looked.

The actress is of course well-known for being fit, and she recently told Jimmy Fallon that for the Black Panthe r sequel, she took things up a notch.

On the Nov. 1 show, Nyong’o who plays Wakandan spy Nakia revealed that she walked with weights underwater to prep for the role.

“It’s learning how to improve your breath capacity by performing tasks underwater, so I would carry these weights and walk on the floor of a pool,” said Nyong’o on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all about overriding your panic button, because you have about 2 minutes of air inside you, of oxygen inside you, so when you panic you still have 2 minutes to live,” she added.

Talk about intense!

Hours after the premiere, people are still clamoring to see more photos of Lupita, and heart-shaped herb hankering is ensuing.

This lady is SO stunning!

How excited are you to see more of [very bangin’ baaaawdied] Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast when the film hits theaters this week?