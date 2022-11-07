CHICAGO - An investment manager was sentenced to three years in federal prison after swindling Chicago-based investors out of up to $1.5 million. Eugene Z. Nowak, 57, pretended to be the president of an investment firm with ties to multinational banks from 2013 to 2016 and hoodwinked Chicago investors by promising their funds would be used to provide "bridge funding," for his fake company to close a $33 million financial transaction involving a large international bank.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO