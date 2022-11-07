Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while
It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
Hundreds still without power after weekend weather downs power lines
Rain and up to 60 mph winds on Saturday and Sunday took out trees, downed power lines and left thousands of Southeastern Wisconsin residents in the dark.
WISN
High impact day: heavy rain and gusty winds leads to trees down, 47,000 without power
MILWAUKEE — Rain and wind Saturday made for a high impact day across southeast Wisconsin. Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning loosened the soil and wind gusts up to 60 mph led to toppled trees across the viewing area. The wind also took out power lines in parts...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location
Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says
A Milwakuee man said his dog was electrocuted by a pole while they were out on a walk just after it rained. The DPW said there was a malfunction.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
milwaukeemag.com
Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years
Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman missing; last seen near 67th and Melvina
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report involving 38-year-old Lasondra Eskridge. Officials say she was last seen near 67th and Melvina on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eskridge is described as a female, African American, 5'4" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Eskridge was last...
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Comments / 1