ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years

Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman missing; last seen near 67th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report involving 38-year-old Lasondra Eskridge. Officials say she was last seen near 67th and Melvina on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eskridge is described as a female, African American, 5'4" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Eskridge was last...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy