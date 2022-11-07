ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

waupacanow.com

Moses Hall opens in King

The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King has opened its new skilled nursing facility. With a capacity of 192 beds, John R. Moses Hall is designed in the neighborhood style, which provides a home-like environment. Small numbers of rooms are grouped into individual households, each with its own kitchen, dining room,...
KING, WI
WJFW-TV

LUHS Nordic Ski Team holds its annual ski swap

MINOCQUA - Lakeland Nordic Ski Team has a long tradition of success in state competitions. Another tradition is its annual ski swap, which will be happening this weekend. The ski swap is an opportunity to clean out unused winter recreational gear and get paid for those items. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, helping athletes with expenses such as uniforms, transportation and rising operation costs.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk Elementary School combines reading with nature on the playground

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk elementary students have a new educational opportunity on their playground. Its called a storywalk where students walk while following a story. Many libraries across the Northwoods have added the learning opportunity, including the Tomahawk public library. “What we hope to instill in kids is a...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Spencer man killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
RHINELANDER, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill

An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
MERRILL, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Stevens Point woman located safe

A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander girls swim into state

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
RHINELANDER, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Woman Stationed on Hospital Ship Near Honduras

A Wisconsin Rapids woman is stationed on a hospital ship near Honduras. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Danielle Cuello, from Wisconsin Rapids, attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), has many duties including showing Honduran Vector Control Technicians mosquitos for removal and further study in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Crash Kills One In Portage County

PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI

