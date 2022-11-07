Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
waupacanow.com
Moses Hall opens in King
The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King has opened its new skilled nursing facility. With a capacity of 192 beds, John R. Moses Hall is designed in the neighborhood style, which provides a home-like environment. Small numbers of rooms are grouped into individual households, each with its own kitchen, dining room,...
wiproud.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Hodags named best high school mascot in the country from a field of one-of-a-kind competitors
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - When someone mentions a Rhinelander Hodag rival, the Antigo Red Robins come to mind, an area is famous for its potato fields. Recently the hodags were up against a different kind of spuds in a nationwide competition by scorebooklive.com. “A lot of people always chant, what’s...
WJFW-TV
LUHS Nordic Ski Team holds its annual ski swap
MINOCQUA - Lakeland Nordic Ski Team has a long tradition of success in state competitions. Another tradition is its annual ski swap, which will be happening this weekend. The ski swap is an opportunity to clean out unused winter recreational gear and get paid for those items. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, helping athletes with expenses such as uniforms, transportation and rising operation costs.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Elementary School combines reading with nature on the playground
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk elementary students have a new educational opportunity on their playground. Its called a storywalk where students walk while following a story. Many libraries across the Northwoods have added the learning opportunity, including the Tomahawk public library. “What we hope to instill in kids is a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
WJFW-TV
Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Plan Commission Approves Proposal for Retail Development Along US Highway 10
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The Stevens Point Plan Commission has approved plans for a new retail development in a largely vacant parcel near the Interstate 39/US Highway 10 East intersection. Cory Presnick with CORTA Stevens Point says they have some big plans for the area, but first, they...
merrillfotonews.com
Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Missing Stevens Point woman located safe
A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander girls swim into state
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Woman Stationed on Hospital Ship Near Honduras
A Wisconsin Rapids woman is stationed on a hospital ship near Honduras. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Danielle Cuello, from Wisconsin Rapids, attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), has many duties including showing Honduran Vector Control Technicians mosquitos for removal and further study in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
95.5 FM WIFC
Crash Kills One In Portage County
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
WSAW
MN man gets 4 years prison in crash that killed Stevens Point woman
WINONA, Minn. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old man convicted of driving drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Stevens Point will spend 4 years in prison. Adam Anderson, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Winona County Minnesota. He will receive credit for four days spent in custody. An online...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
