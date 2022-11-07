ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV is excited to showcase our new studio

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve watched News 3 in the past several months, you may have noticed that our newscast looked different.

That’s because we brought you the news, weather and sports from a temporary space. Now we’re proud to share our new and improved studio with you.

In the video player above you can see what our new studio looks like. The news desk, weather wall and monitors were replaced with brand-new fixtures. WSAV also has a new floor among many other improvements.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

