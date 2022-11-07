ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M

The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time. Mostly sunny and breezy for Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC

