Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing a second Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s a wrap for another Charlotte movie theater. The lights will go out after Thursday’s movie showings at Regal Cinebarre Arboretum at 8008 Arboretum Blvd., Regal said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday. The Charlotte theater is the latest casualty in Regal parent company’s bankruptcy...
luxury-houses.net
Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M
The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
WRDW-TV
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Will Start To Feel Tropical Storm Nicole During Tonight’s Panthers Game
Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida early this morning and has since been downgraded to Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is now expected to slowly decrease in power (unless it spends substantial time in the gulf of Mexico) as it swings up through Florida into Georgia and the Carolinas. The...
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Scratch-off sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven turns out to be worth $3 million
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Has The 5th Most Adaptive Reuse Apartment Conversations In The Nation
As the need for housing deepens, converting old buildings to apartments is gaining ground across the country, outpacing new apartment construction. And it looks like there’s no stop for adaptive reuse projects, with more than 70,000 converted apartments expected in the next several years. Charlotte is at the forefront...
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
WBTV
Total lunar eclipse tonight, with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas early tonight, with clearing skies and cooler air moving in. The total lunar eclipse occurs from 5:17AM to 6:42AM Tuesday morning. Election day will be mild and breezy. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday,...
WBTV
Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time. Mostly sunny and breezy for Election Day.
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
WBTV
Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
VOTE 2022: Here are LIVE results from the midterm elections
The polls have closed on Election Day in North Carolina and South Carolina. Keep up with local races in the Charlotte area below. LIVE up-to-the-minute results are below. VIDEO: Channel 9 gets behind-the-scenes look at voting process in York County. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Charlotte man celebrates $3 million win from scratch-off ticket bought at 7-Eleven
Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize.
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
