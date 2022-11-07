Read full article on original website
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts
For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message. "This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on." As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T...
Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors
Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling. During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James. "I was supposed to beat her," Green...
Scrapped Plans For Huge WrestleMania Match Revealed
As WWE WrestleMania approaches another milestone, it’s always interesting in to hear about what might have been. MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke to The Insiders podcast (subscription required) about plans for a match that would have taken place at WrestleMania 22. Speaking about the return of Bret Hart...
Backstage Update On If Braun Strowman's Tweets Are Setting Up A Storyline
Even before Elon Musk bought the app, Twitter has been the go-to place for people to have very public meltdowns that damage their public image, and Braun Strowman is the latest Twitter main character to find their social media presence hurting their professional prospects. Fightful Select is reporting that Braun's...
Michael Cole Discusses How WWE Has Changed Without Vince McMahon
Pat McAfee has been away from WWE programming while handling his responsibilities for ESPN's "College Gameday," but he reunited with his "SmackDown" broadcast partner on Thursday. Michael Cole stopped by "The Pat McAfee Show" to chat with his friend and broadcast partner. Cole caught up McAfee on how WWE has been running without Vince McMahon at the helm.
Backstage Updates on John Cena’s WWE Status and When He Will Return to the Ring
Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is not expected to wrestle this year, making 2022 the first year since his debut that he has not worked a match for WWE. Cena appeared on the June 27 RAW to celebrate his 20th Anniversary, but he has not wrestled since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark match win over The Bloodline at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came three weeks after he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. However, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that Cena is currently scheduled to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 from Hollywood in April 2023.
Former WWE Superstar Pitches First-Time-Ever Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39
Since Roman Reigns became Universal Champion in the summer of 2020 he has defeated everyone that has stood in his way. His list of vanquished foes included stars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Finn Balor and now Logan Paul among others. As the list of the conquered increases, the list of potential fresh opponents gets smaller. However, one man thinks he has the solution.
Logan Paul Started WWE Journey Trying To Find The 'Fakeness'
For detractors of professional wrestling, the word "fake" inevitably gets thrown around. But for Logan Paul, the YouTuber and social media influencer who challenged Roman Reigns on November 5 in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his recent foray into the business introduced him to a reality that few detractors have experienced first-hand.
