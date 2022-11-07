Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WDBJ7.com
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation. The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous. October 26, 2022,...
wfirnews.com
Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning
On November 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
FBI, Roanoke Police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Roanoke Police Department are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to two bank robberies that took place in the city in October.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford City Police are asking the community to avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue due to an investigation of an incident. Police report on Facebook that there is no confirmed threat to the community or reported injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WHSV
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
WDBJ7.com
One in custody after arson fires burn home, apartments in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One home was destroyed and another damaged by fire in northeast Roanoke late Wednesday morning, and fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set by someone who also started a fire that left apartment residents displaced at another location. Roanoke Fire-EMS says a suspect is in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position. One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after Salem police chase that left three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – UPDATE. The Salem Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a police chase that left three officers with minor injuries. Authorities say 25-year-old Griffin Newman was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov.8) at 8:11 p.m. in Salem and is currently being held without bond. Newman...
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 7) at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County. A 1999 Chevrolet Prizm (wrong-way driver) was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker, when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, head-on. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Ms. Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured. She was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale, Alleghany Hospital, where she later died. Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, Va., drove the Hyundai. Mr. Doss was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
Comments / 0