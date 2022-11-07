Ohio Governor, Senate candidates make final push

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Candidates for U.S. Senate and Ohio g overnor are making their final bids to voters, but strategists on both sides of the aisle said the results are going to come down to one thing: voter turnout.

“The red wave is coming,” Republican strategist Matt Dole said. “It’s just a matter of how deep inland it gets at this point.”

“At some point, for the candidates, the best advice for them is run like you’re behind and run all the way to the end,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. “And the best advice for voters is just get out there and vote.”

Dole and Pepper said on election night, candidates could have a good idea of where they stand early on, and Dole uses 2018 as an example.

“The Republicans were down by something like 125,000 votes and everybody was thrilled by that because it was clear that the Democrats did not rack up enough of the early vote to offset Election Day voting,” Dole said. “So, (Democratic U.S. Senate candidate) Tim Ryan really needs to rack up wins in early voting to be competitive.”

“You need to have a sizeable lead as a Democrat with the early vote, knowing that the Election Day votes are generally going to be republicans catching up,” Pepper said. “So, if it’s anywhere close to tied, it’s not good news for the Democrat.”

In a statement, Luke Schroeder, a spokesperson for Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance’s campaign, said, “Ohioans deserve far better than the failed leadership of career politicians like Joe Biden and Tim Ryan, and on Election Day, we have a chance to make a change. We have a chance to vote for JD Vance, who will fight for lower prices at the grocery store and the gas pump, for safer communities, and for a secure border. JD looks forward to fighting for all Ohioans in the Senate.”

“People generally come home to their party, especially in a midterm election,” Dole said. “And Tim Ryan will have to outperform.”

Spokesperson for Ryan’s team, Jordan Fuja, said, “From the first day of his campaign, Tim has been in this race to fight like hell for Ohio workers in the Senate, which is why he has spent the final few days of this campaign crisscrossing the state to meet with Ohioans and get out the vote while San Francisco phony JD Vance continues to struggle to ‘break through’ with voters and relies totally on bringing his out-of-state allies into Ohio to help him get over the finish line.”

“The fact that Tim’s doing well, the fact that the Supreme Court races are close, suggest that this is much closer than your typical midterm election,” Pepper said.

In the race for governor, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine holds a steady lead.

Democratic candidate for Governor Nan Whaley said in a statement, “We all want a state we can be proud of – where people and businesses want to move. If you share that vision, this is the most important election of our lifetime because I’m not sure people realize just how close we are to turning into a state that young people and companies actively avoid. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We can prove the naysayers wrong and prove that Ohio is a common-sense state. We don’t have to agree on everything – but we do need to refuse the extremism and politics of division that DeWine and others in his party are pushing. we won’t settle for decline. We can build an Ohio where every family can thrive, no matter where in the state you live. But that choice starts with tomorrow’s election.”

Also in a statement issued Monday, DeWine campaign spokesperson Tricia McCloughlin said, “When history looks back on how Ohio transformed into the go-to place in the nation to live, raise a family, and start a business, it will show how it began with Governor DeWine’s leadership. Governor DeWine has rewritten the record books in Ohio with regard to winning historic investments and investing in career, technical education for Ohio workers–building a modern workforce to create opportunities for generations and molding Ohio into an epicenter for modern manufacturing. Governor DeWine has laid the groundwork with smart, pro-business policies and families in mind. But for Ohioans to reap the benefits of those policies, we need leaders who have an eye toward the future, and are willing to fight for them–that’s Mike DeWine and that’s Jon Husted.”

