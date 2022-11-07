Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion. "I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost....
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
wrestlinginc.com
The Three Bouts That Earned Bret Hart His Match Of The Year Honors
Bret "The Hitman" Hart has been recognized by many fans as one of the premier, most skilled, and prominent technical wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. Coming from a prestigious wrestling family, he has possibly become the most successful and known among wrestling fans. Bret's brother, Owen, father Stu, and niece, Natalya, made their mark in the wrestling business in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Confirms Reason Roderick Strong Joined The Undisputed Era
Bobby Fish reflected on the decision to add Roderick Strong to The Undisputed Era. The faction debuted at the end of "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn III back in August 2017. Initially, the group only featured Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly. Strong wasn't added until the following year, after he turned on his tag team partner at the time, Pete Dunne, at TakeOver: New Orleans. Appearing on "MCW Backstage Pass," Fish confirmed the reason Strong ultimately joined the stable he had been feuding against.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday
Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reveals Extent Of His Injury Ahead Of Surgery
R-Truth has confirmed he will require surgery following an injury that occurred on the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" while competing against Grayson Waller. Over five minutes into their bout, R-Truth performed a front flip out of the ring and landed hard on the floor instead of his opponent. As a result, the referee ultimately called the match and awarded the victory to Waller since Truth was unable to continue.
wrestlinginc.com
Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.
wrestlinginc.com
The Story Behind Shawn Michaels' Awkward Canadian Home Shopping Network Appearance
It's common knowledge that WWE legend Shawn Michaels has a long and complicated history with the nation of Canada. Many fans might believe that the mutual disdain between Michaels and the Great White North started with the classic 1996-1997 feud against Bret Hart, but the roots of Michaels' dislike of Canada could date just a little farther back than that.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is An Anime Fanatic
Ronda Rousey may be a badass in the ring but she's quite the geek outside the ropes. The "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion is a hardcore gamer, who hosts her own gaming livestream — "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" — on her YouTube channel. She was also the voice of Sonya Blade for "Mortal Kombat 11" and stated that she's been a lifelong fan of the franchise.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruno Sammartino's Original WWE Title Belt Went Missing For 50 Years
The lineage of the current WWE Championship stretches back to 1963, with the first title reign being attributed to Buddy Rogers. However, Rogers would only hold the championship for a few short weeks before the formidable Bruno Sammartino would defeat him. Sammartino would go on to hold the title, then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship, for an astronomical 2,803 days.
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Explains Why He Decided To Move On From WWE
Ken Shamrock has explained why he left WWE in 1999. "The World's Most Dangerous Man" had success early on in his WWE run, challenging Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship and winning the Intercontinental Championship, as well becoming 1998's King of the Ring. During an interview with "Vlad TV," Shamrock detailed his decision to leave WWE and return to MMA under the Pride Fighting Championships banner.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts
For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message. "This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on." As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T...
Comments / 0