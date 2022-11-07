Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
Berhalter Springs Late Surprises for USMNT’s Final World Cup Squad
Some unexpected inclusions and omissions fill out the U.S.’s 26-man crew that’s headed to Qatar and centered on an accomplished young core.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City's stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
FOX Sports
Varane, Kimpembe and Giroud named in France World Cup squad
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps picked central defenders Raphael Varane and Prensel Kimpembe, but left out standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan in a World Cup squad announced Wednesday amid injury concerns. Deschamps announced his 25-man squad on national television. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22,...
SB Nation
Antonio Conte takes the long view after EFL Cup loss
Antonio Conte addressed the media following Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. The loss can easily be construed as an embarrassing one, considering the difference between the two club’s position in the Premier League table — Tottenham are currently in fourth, while Forest are dead last. Tottenham looked listless and exhausted during the match, and was repeatedly carved open by Forest’s attackers, especially in the second half.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
BBC
Leicester City defender James Justin set to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon
Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury. "He will have his operation...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani named in Uruguay squad
Veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to play at their fourth consecutive Fifa World Cup after being named in Uruguay's 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. Former Liverpool striker Suarez, 35, plays for Uruguayan side Nacional. Ex-Manchester United forward Cavani, also 35, has scored four goals...
BBC
Scotland: Steve Clarke faces dilemmas before naming squad for Turkey friendly
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke begins his preparations for a new campaign with some fresh twists added to familiar problems. The Scots travel to Diyarbakir to face Turkey on 16 November in what is their only warm-up friendly before plunging into a tough Euro 2024 qualifying group involving Spain, Norway, Cyprus and Georgia.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won't be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
BBC
Jack Nowell: England must learn lessons 'quickly' before Six Nations and World Cup
England must stop repeating the same mistakes or risk failing at next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, vice-captain Jack Nowell has warned. Eddie Jones' side lost 30-29 to Argentina last Sunday, a sixth defeat in ten matches this year. Nowell, 29, says England need to be learning their...
BBC
'Kelleher never looks like he’s under pressure'
Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock praised Caoimhin Kelleher for another impressive Carabao Cup performance that saw him save three penalties. After a goalless 90 minutes at Anfield, Kelleher saved spot-kicks from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.
Comments / 0