Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Related
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election
Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Donald Trump's Biggest Enemy Triumphs in Election
James has proven a thorn in the side of Trump, who has criticized her over legal action she has taken against him and his family.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
GOP pushes in close races to break 1-party hold on Congress
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans waged a grinding push late Tuesday in hard-fought races as they struggled to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington and upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. While polls began closing from the...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
Winner’s List: The races that will decide House control
All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections as both parties vie to take control of the lower chamber for the next two years.
Only US House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday's...
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Election 2022: Incumbents lead in 40th District House races
State Rep. Alex Ramel holds a large lead in the race to retain his 40th Legislative District seat in the state House of Representatives. In the 40th District’s other state House race, incumbent Debra Lekanoff leads challenger Shannon Perkes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Army Gen. Bolduc loses in NH after gaining nationwide attention
Republican retired U.S. Army Gen. Don Bolduc has lost his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in the 2022 New Hampshire senate race. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported the state had counted 81 percent of votes cast. Hassan had 54.2 percent of the vote, against 43.8 percent for Bolduc. Libertarian Party candidate Jeremy Kauffman held another two percent of the vote in the Senate race.
Pa. Senate race is most expensive in country — and it’s not even close
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s crucial U.S. Senate race has been the most expensive in the country this year — and it’s not even close. Democrat John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz and their political allies have spent a combined $312 million on a race that could determine control of the Senate, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.
7 races to watch for early signs of House results
The final partisan breakdown of the House is unlikely to be known on election night or in the days after, as states such as New York and California, where Republicans hope to pick up many seats, often take weeks to tabulate final results.
Comments / 0