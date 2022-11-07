ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Only US House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs

The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday's...
KENTUCKY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Ret. Army Gen. Bolduc loses in NH after gaining nationwide attention

Republican retired U.S. Army Gen. Don Bolduc has lost his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in the 2022 New Hampshire senate race. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported the state had counted 81 percent of votes cast. Hassan had 54.2 percent of the vote, against 43.8 percent for Bolduc. Libertarian Party candidate Jeremy Kauffman held another two percent of the vote in the Senate race.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Senate race is most expensive in country — and it’s not even close

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s crucial U.S. Senate race has been the most expensive in the country this year — and it’s not even close. Democrat John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz and their political allies have spent a combined $312 million on a race that could determine control of the Senate, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

