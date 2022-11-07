ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Salesforce Set To Lay Off ‘As Many As 2,500’ Employees

The latest San Francisco layoff-palooza shoe to drop is a big one, as towering software company Salesforce is reportedly set to lay off thousands, in job cuts that actually already started Monday. It’s a sign of the likely grim times to come that Friday’s Twitter layoff of 3,700 employees would...
Meta/Facebook Lets Go Of 11,000 Workers; Zuckerberg: 'I Got This Wrong'

Mark it: Today, November 9, 2022, is the day that the seemingly unstoppable rise of Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire was stopped. In a letter to employees Wednesday morning, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest layoffs in the company's 18-year history, essentially admitting that the pivot into the metaverse may have been aggressive and the company needed to become "leaner and more efficient." The layoffs will effect about 13% of the company, or over 11,000 employees.

