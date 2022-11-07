Mark it: Today, November 9, 2022, is the day that the seemingly unstoppable rise of Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire was stopped. In a letter to employees Wednesday morning, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest layoffs in the company's 18-year history, essentially admitting that the pivot into the metaverse may have been aggressive and the company needed to become "leaner and more efficient." The layoffs will effect about 13% of the company, or over 11,000 employees.

