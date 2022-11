A school bus carrying students careened off the Palisades Interstate Parkway Monday afternoon in Stony Point.

New York State troopers and Rockland Auto Repair worked to get the bus off the side of the parkway.

News 12's Diane Caruso was on the scene of the accident, which happened southbound near mile marker 29.9.

There was no word on what caused the accident. There are no reports of injuries.