Scholar Athlete: Ayat Khalis

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Ayat Khalis is a senior at Fannie Lou Hamer High School and helped lead her volleyball team to an undefeated regular season, all while leading the race to be named her class valedictorian.

