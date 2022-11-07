Gamecocks To Play Tennessee Under The Lights

South Carolina has played in an abundance of evening primetime slots this season, and that'll remain the case for their final home game when they face the Tennessee Volunteers.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have played in many night games this football season, having taken part in four-night games in Williams-Brice and two more on the road.

It indirectly rewards head coach Shane Beamer and his team for having broken a few nasty streaks en route to becoming bowl-eligible and Gamecock fans for helping to reintroduce Williams-Brice stadium as one of the most challenging environments in all of college football.

South Carolina might not be able to play in any championship games at this point in the season, but they do have the opportunity to play spoiler as they'll take on the Tennessee Volunteers in week twelve.

Suppose the Vols want to avoid what would be viewed nationally as a massive upset. In that case, they'll have to contend with the garnet and black's ferocious noise they create in a nightly setting, which was announced by the football team's Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

South Carolina lost in blowout fashion to the Volunteers last year 45-20 in Knoxville and will thus look to avenge themselves in this year's contest. The Gamecocks are a different team this season and look to prove that with a win.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .