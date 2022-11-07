Keyonte George Flashes Upside in Baylor’s Blowout

Freshman Keyonte George looked the part in his college debut, just not in the way you would have expected.

Despite a rough shooting start, Keyonte George flashed plenty in his first collegiate game that should intrigue NBA teams.

A projected 2023 lottery pick, George was one of the most highly touted scorers in the class coming into the opener, but got off to a shaky start scoring the ball.

He finished just 1-for-5 from the field in the first half before bouncing back to eventually finish with 13 points on the day. Baylor won in a 117-53 rout of Mississippi Valley State that showcase the Bear’s firepower.

But it wasn’t likely that scouts were looking to see George score in the first place on Monday. He’s dominated his competition on the offensive end for years, and has a clean, projectable stroke that won’t leave many worried when it’s not falling.

They were likely looking at his improvement areas and swing skills, all of which were on full display versus the Delta Devils.

Along with his scoring, George finished with seven assists, all of which came in the first half, six rebounds and one emphatic block. His activity at the preps level is what made him a joy to watch, and so far that’s carried over through one game.

In the first half, George functioned well as the primary playmaker, something many are looking for him to improve on in his time with the Bears. He made good, correct reads and was rewarded for it with the seven dimes and just one turnover in the entire game. He’s got, of course, some of the best shooting talent in the country on his team, but he looked good handling the rock nonetheless.

Defensively, George played solidly. There were times he found himself out of position, but overall he kept himself in good position on-ball and gave great effort, which is all you can ask for from a future offensive juggernaut.

At the next level, George could be relied on as a primary ball-handler, and in the NBA, that comes with much more than just being able to see the ball through the hoop. His identity as a 2023 draftee will catapult with franchise player expectations, or fall with sixth-man aspirations.

In the coming contests, George is sure to see his fair share of 20-point, and even 30-point games, but his playmaking chops and defensive attentiveness are going to carry him as far as he wants to go in the 2023 NBA Draft.

