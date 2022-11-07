Read full article on original website
In their words: ASU coaches and players preview Washington State
Here's what ASU coaches and players had to say ahead of their match up with Washington State this weekend.
KHQ Right Now
WSU Basketball player could have a future in broadcasting
Washington State University basketball player and Murrow College student DJ Rodman could have a future in broadcasting! When not playing basketball, Rodman is forecasting the weather for Murrow News 8, making sure to always get straight to the point!
John Canzano's remarkable story of a life saved at WSU's Martin Stadium
PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
pullmanradio.com
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
KLEWTV
Election results: Asotin County
There were no contested races in Asotin County for the November 8, 2022 election. However, there were several special advisory votes and other ballot issues. Click here for real-time election results from the Asotin County Auditor's Office.
247Sports
