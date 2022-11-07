SFUSD in state of emergency over faulty payroll software

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street and blocked traffic on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Craig Lee, SF Examiner

S.F. Unified superintendent Matt Wayne declared a state of emergency over the technological issues occurring in the district payroll software in a press conference Monday.

The problems — which are "bigger than originally anticipated," according to the district's press release — include blank checks issued to teachers, lost sick days and mistakenly dropped insurance.

"Declaring a state of payroll emergency means we will be doing things differently so that we can do right by our educators and staff," said Wayne. "We understand the challenges and disruptions these issues have caused. We are focused on ensuring these challenges can be overcome. You have my assurance, and the assurance of SFUSD, that these problems will be rectified."

The district switched to its current payroll software, EMPowerSF, in January. It was faulty from the beginning, according to reporting by the San Francisco Standard , and programmatic issues have persisted throughout the 10 months of its use.

In September, SFUSD hired management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to expedite the process of unclogging the digital jam of employee help requests. While A&M assessed the situation, the district opened a call center and circumvented "bureaucratic barriers" to compensate unpaid staff.

The firm's diagnosis was that "the problems with EMPowerSF were more substantial and complex than were originally known."

"This has gone beyond anything that could qualify as an unfair labor practice," said Galileo High School educator Jason Benchimol in an interview with the Labor Video Project.

Benchimol, a rank-and-file member of the S.F. teacher's union, attended a rally on Oct. 25 and expressed frustration with the ongoing payroll issues.

"We have a third of employees in the district with active [help] tickets who have not been paid. We can't even figure out what our paychecks mean," he added. "It is criminal not to pay people. SFUSD is in breach of the union contract — we are owed 12 equal paychecks every year, and we are not getting anything close to that right now."

Following the emergency declaration, the superintendent announced a 60-person working group called the "command center," comprised of staff members from the school district, A&M and Infosys — the host company of the EMPowerSF software — and temporary payroll specialists.

Key goals for the command center include reducing the number of open help tickets in the queue, closing more tickets than are opened each month and reducing the number of impacted employees.

Its progress will be published online on a public dashboard, which will be up and running in a few weeks, according to the district press release.

Recently, hundreds of district staff participated in a mass sickout to protest the continued use of EMPowerSF. The action took place over the week of Oct 31 through Nov 4, with demonstrations at several school campuses and at the S.F. Unified headquarters at 555 Franklin St.

On Wednesday, the group at the district office created a memorial for Eddy Alarcon, an SFUSD paraeducator who died of cancer in September. Alarcon's health insurance was cut off twice during his diagnosis due to a "glitch" in the payroll system, according to his sister Jackie Alarcon , which caused him immense stress.

"I really hate that during his worst moments, the system failed him and worried him," she told the S.F. Standard. "That single thing created so much stress for him. He couldn’t even be sick."

As of Oct 21, the district had over 9,000 outstanding payroll help tickets in EMPowerSF, affecting about a third of the total district staff — or about 3,500 employees.

S.F. Board of Education President Jenny Lam called the system failures "unconscionable."

"Superintendent Wayne and I agree that this is an emergency situation, and that we must act in fundamentally different ways. The Board and I completely support his creating a Command Center to dedicate resources and staff time to focus only on fixing this problem for everyone."