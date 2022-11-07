ERIE — The fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is not expected to be resolved anytime soon in U.S. District Court in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and the other plaintiffs who sued to force the counting of the ballots have not filed an emergency motion, a request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The lack of those requests is keeping the case over the ballots off the fast track, for now.

