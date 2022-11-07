Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Don't expect a ruling on undated Pa. ballots anytime soon. Lawyers meet with Erie judge
ERIE — The fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is not expected to be resolved anytime soon in U.S. District Court in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and the other plaintiffs who sued to force the counting of the ballots have not filed an emergency motion, a request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The lack of those requests is keeping the case over the ballots off the fast track, for now.
Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
local21news.com
High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election
York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
Who will be Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor between Fetterman, Davis’ swearing-ins?
This story has been updated with new information regarding Pennsylvania’s line of succession (WHTM) — For two weeks, there will be an “acting” Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Exactly who that will be is not clear at this time. The temporary move is to accommodate the gap between outgoing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the […]
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
5 takeaways from the midterm election in Pennsylvania
While many people were sleeping overnight Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s political landscape changed in some significant — and historic — ways. Here are some of the key takeaways from this year’s crucial midterm election:. Dems to hold both U.S. Senate seats. Democrat John Fetterman declared victory in his...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 Pennsylvania general election results
The close races for Pennsylvania’s next governor and for its open U.S. Senate seat were the top draws as Western Pa. voters made their way to the polls Tuesday. Overnight, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was declared the winner of the Senate seat, and Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro had won the governor’s race, according to unofficial vote counts. Both were declared winners by the Associated Press and other national news outlets.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
buckscountyherald.com
Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes
All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
local21news.com
A look at the balance of power in Harrisburg if Dems regain majority in State House
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — While we don’t know the final tally yet, House Democrats are confident they have scored the go-ahead in the race for the state house. On Wednesday, PA Democrats held a news conference to claim victory. But many races are too close to call,...
How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania
If you're among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted.
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
wtae.com
Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
local21news.com
Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
