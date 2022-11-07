ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
echo-pilot.com

Don't expect a ruling on undated Pa. ballots anytime soon. Lawyers meet with Erie judge

ERIE — The fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is not expected to be resolved anytime soon in U.S. District Court in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and the other plaintiffs who sued to force the counting of the ballots have not filed an emergency motion, a request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The lack of those requests is keeping the case over the ballots off the fast track, for now.
abc27 News

Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
local21news.com

High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election

York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania general election results

The close races for Pennsylvania’s next governor and for its open U.S. Senate seat were the top draws as Western Pa. voters made their way to the polls Tuesday. Overnight, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was declared the winner of the Senate seat, and Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro had won the governor’s race, according to unofficial vote counts. Both were declared winners by the Associated Press and other national news outlets.
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes

All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
wtae.com

Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
local21news.com

Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
