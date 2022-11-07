Read full article on original website
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role. Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis
The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Fans stunned over Zac Efron’s new hairstyle for his upcoming movie: ‘I’m screaming’
Fans are currently freaking out after Zac Efron was spotted with a new hairstyle while filming his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.Photos of the 35-year-old actor on set went viral on Twitter on Monday. In the images, Efron could be seen walking in a grey tank top, blue denim shorts, and a pair of flip flops. He also appeared to be wearing a brown wig, which included short bangs in front of his face and wavy hair that fell over his ears.On social media, fans were quick to express their feelings for Efron’s new hairstyle.“Guys I’m screaming wtf is...
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch
Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project. Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Robert Downey Jr. shows off his new bald look
Robert Downey Jr. recently gave his kids a very specific project: help him transform for an upcoming role by shaving his head. The Iron Man star shared a video on Instagram over Halloween of his children, Exton and Avri, giving him a buzzcut ahead of filming on The Sympathizer, Park Chan-woo's HBO limited series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
