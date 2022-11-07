Read full article on original website
Related
Ian McShane Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ at Lionsgate
Lionsgate has closed a deal for Ian McShane to reprise his role as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, to star opposite Ana de Armas in “Ballerina,” the new film set in the “John Wick” universe, the studio announced on Tuesday. The film’s production is...
Steven Spielberg Is Still a Theatrical Diehard, But Admits He’d Now Consider a Streaming Release for ‘The Post’
Steven Spielberg has long been a champion of theatrical exhibition, and that hasn’t changed. But post-pandemic, the Oscar-winning director now admits there’s at least one past film of his that he’d consider making for a streamer. “Speaking very honestly, I made ‘The Post’ [about the Pentagon Papers]...
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Dates Set for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes as a Main Cast Member
On the final new episode of 2022, “Grey’s Anatomy” set in motion star Ellen Pompeo’s departure as a member of the main cast — and revealed the dates of her final two episodes. Pompeo — who plays lead character Meredith Grey, who the show also...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: MCU Hit Overcomes the Loss of Chadwick Boseman With Slightly Diminished Returns
Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler presses on after the star's death, but some intriguing plot threads never quite weave into a satisfying whole
Definitive ‘Snoop Dogg’ Biopic in the Works at Universal
Film marks the first project from Snoop Doggs Death Row Pictures and will be written by Joe Robert Cole and directed by Allen Hughes
James Gunn and Peter Safran Tease DC Plans in Warner Bros. Discovery Town Hall: ‘A Unique Opportunity to Tell One Great Overarching Story’
The era of James Gunn and Peter Safran and the new DC Studios umbrella has officially begun. And in a town hall meeting Thursday at Warner Bros. Discovery, the co-CEOs and chairpersons were introduced to the company at large, with Gunn and Safran clearly mapping out their plans for the division.
Jeremy Strong and James Gray Hug It Out for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The director and actor join forces in the acclaimed family drama "Armageddon Time"
Netflix Orders Judy Blume ‘Forever’ Series From Mara Brock Akil
The fictional drama is one of the four series Akil is set to produce for the streamer. Mara Brock Akil, the screenwriter behind hit shows like “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game,” has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for a new Netflix series based on the novel “Forever” by author Judy Blume. Netflix announced the news on Thursday in a press release obtained by TheWrap.
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle: Portraits of the Actor as a Young Man (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The star of Steven Spielberg's acclaimed new film might be new to Hollywood, but he's an old pro in front of the camera
Sandra Oh Joins HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ in First Role After ‘Killing Eve’
Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen also join previously announced series lead Robert Downey Jr.
‘The English’ Review: Emily Blunt Is Hell-Bent on Revenge in Uneven Prime Video Western
Until I watched all six episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s overstuffed limited series “The English,” I believed I’d follow Emily Blunt just about anywhere. As it turns out, maybe not to the American West circa 1890. In writer/director Hugo Blick’s uneven revisionist Western, she plays Lady Cornelia Locke. The tragic British aristocrat travels across the pond hell-bent on revenge following her child’s untimely death under mysterious circumstances, largely explained in an insufferable voiceover.
‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in the Works at AMC With George Clooney
A writers' room led by "Better Call Saul" alum Jonathan Glatzer has opened for the adaptation
Sony’s ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Lands Rare China Release
The Reese Witherspoon-produced drama expands its international theatrical run Nov. 25
How Many Credits Scenes Does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Have?
Find out how many post-movie goodies are in store
Can ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Top Original Film’s $202 Million Opening?
Expectations are high for Ryan Coogler’s Marvel sequel, which has a chance to outdo its 2018 predecessor. Finally, the moment that movie theaters have waited for for nearly five months has arrived: the release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Aside from the opening weekend of...
‘The Territory,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors Documentary Nominations
“Fire of Love” and “The Territory” led all films in nominations for the 16th annual Cinema Eye Honors, awards that were established in 2007 to honor all aspects of nonfiction filmmaking. “Fire of Love” is a documentary from Sara Dosa about scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, set...
Mitchell Goldman, New Line Cinema Executive, Dies at 74
Mitchell Goldman, the former president of marketing and distribution at New Line Cinema who oversaw the launch of the studio’s distribution wing, died this past Monday at the age of 74, according to his son-in-law, Jim Margolis. “He was a wonderful man who did so much for so many....
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A complete refresh of the ensemble is in order for the penultimate season
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0