The fictional drama is one of the four series Akil is set to produce for the streamer. Mara Brock Akil, the screenwriter behind hit shows like “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game,” has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for a new Netflix series based on the novel “Forever” by author Judy Blume. Netflix announced the news on Thursday in a press release obtained by TheWrap.

20 HOURS AGO