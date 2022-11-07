ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Orders Judy Blume ‘Forever’ Series From Mara Brock Akil

The fictional drama is one of the four series Akil is set to produce for the streamer. Mara Brock Akil, the screenwriter behind hit shows like “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game,” has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for a new Netflix series based on the novel “Forever” by author Judy Blume. Netflix announced the news on Thursday in a press release obtained by TheWrap.
‘The English’ Review: Emily Blunt Is Hell-Bent on Revenge in Uneven Prime Video Western

Until I watched all six episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s overstuffed limited series “The English,” I believed I’d follow Emily Blunt just about anywhere. As it turns out, maybe not to the American West circa 1890. In writer/director Hugo Blick’s uneven revisionist Western, she plays Lady Cornelia Locke. The tragic British aristocrat travels across the pond hell-bent on revenge following her child’s untimely death under mysterious circumstances, largely explained in an insufferable voiceover.
Mitchell Goldman, New Line Cinema Executive, Dies at 74

Mitchell Goldman, the former president of marketing and distribution at New Line Cinema who oversaw the launch of the studio’s distribution wing, died this past Monday at the age of 74, according to his son-in-law, Jim Margolis. “He was a wonderful man who did so much for so many....
