Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon, when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
No Snow? Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Are Now Effect
While New York is currently experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, no one is thinking about snow, or are they? There are towns, villages and municipalities in the Hudson Valley that do have their minds on snow. More specifically, when and where you can park because of winter snow. Reminder to...
Missing man rescued from Nyack Beach hiking trail
The man is identified as Mandeep Tiwana, who went missing from his home in Upper Nyack.
Car Thief Kills One Person, Hurts 3 In Wild Route 9 Pursuit: AG
A car thief being pursued by police crashed into several civilian vehicles killing one person and hurting three others overnight in Central Jersey, authorities said. A Marlboro officer was pursuing the car stolen from a local home when it struck unrelated civilian vehicles around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South, the State Attorney General's office said.
Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Town Of Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man was killed during a large house fire overnight. The fire took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Babes Lanes in the town of Newburgh. Police and firefighters responded to a home on Babes Lane after receiving 911 calls reporting smoke and...
Decades Old Orange County Restaurant Updates Patrons Following Structural Fire
There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors. "Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant. The popular establishment has been serving the...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
Left Without Water: Water Main Breaks In Hartsdale
A water main break in Westchester County is leaving some people without water. The break was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Hartsdale on Meadowview Drive, causing some residents to lose water access, according to an alert from the Town of Greensburgh. The town's public works department is now working...
Newburgh man killed in house fire on farm
Police got a 911 call for help around 9:30 p.m. and say when they arrived four family members were out of the house, while the victim was trapped inside.
Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run crash on LI
Suffolk County detectives arrested a man after he fatally struck a man with his vehicle and fled the scene on Tuesday, authorities said.
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together, or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police
Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
Firefighters quell 3-acre brush fire in West Nyack
News 12 obtained Clarkstown Police Department drone video of the conditions overhead and was on the scene as multiple fire departments took turns sending fire fighters in to knock it down.
