Yonkers, NY

Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]

The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon, when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
No Snow? Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Are Now Effect

While New York is currently experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, no one is thinking about snow, or are they? There are towns, villages and municipalities in the Hudson Valley that do have their minds on snow. More specifically, when and where you can park because of winter snow. Reminder to...
Car Thief Kills One Person, Hurts 3 In Wild Route 9 Pursuit: AG

A car thief being pursued by police crashed into several civilian vehicles killing one person and hurting three others overnight in Central Jersey, authorities said. A Marlboro officer was pursuing the car stolen from a local home when it struck unrelated civilian vehicles around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South, the State Attorney General's office said.
MARLBORO, NY
Left Without Water: Water Main Breaks In Hartsdale

A water main break in Westchester County is leaving some people without water. The break was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Hartsdale on Meadowview Drive, causing some residents to lose water access, according to an alert from the Town of Greensburgh. The town's public works department is now working...
HARTSDALE, NY
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police

Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
PORT CHESTER, NY
