local21news.com
A look at the balance of power in Harrisburg if Dems regain majority in State House
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — While we don’t know the final tally yet, House Democrats are confident they have scored the go-ahead in the race for the state house. On Wednesday, PA Democrats held a news conference to claim victory. But many races are too close to call,...
local21news.com
High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election
York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
local21news.com
Live with Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano as both hope to become PA's next Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's been a contentious race between Attorney General and State Senator Doug Mastriano as they battle it out in the race for Governor. Now, one of them could be hours away from winning. Supporters for Shapiro will start arriving at the Greater Pennsylvania Expo...
local21news.com
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
local21news.com
How voter turnout is looking in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As voters made their way to the polls on Tuesday, CBS 21 checked with voters to see what was bringing them to the polls. Throughout the Election season, polls showed the economy as one of the most important issues to voters. Voters across Cumberland...
local21news.com
Luzerne Co. manager offers resignation day after midterm elections
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After just five months in the position, Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson announced he will step down. This comes fresh off heels of the election night scandal where many precincts throughout the county ran out of paper just as polls opened in the morning.
local21news.com
Millions in tax credit dollars will help provide more affordable housing in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Millions of tax credit dollars will help build more affordable housing in Central PA. Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon County are all receiving money to provide more cost friendly places to live. Jessica Perry says affordable housing is on a shaky foundation. “It’s a critical...
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
local21news.com
Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
local21news.com
Veterans Day events | Honoring and supporting our troops
Looking for ways to honor and help support our troops this Veterans Day? CBS 21 News has complied some events taking place over the weekend. Hershey's Chocolate World will be offering a 25% discount to veterans throughout Hershey's Chocolate World during an event on November 11, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Veterans will also be able to enjoy a chocolate bar, but only while supplies last.
local21news.com
Social media threat targets students at York County middle school, district says
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Hanover Public School District says someone made threats against students at Hanover Middle School over social media. According to a statement on the district's website, "with the help of concerned students, community members, staff, administration and the Hanover Borough Police Department," the person who made the threat was identified.
local21news.com
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
local21news.com
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
local21news.com
One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
local21news.com
New farmer's market opens in Hershey Towne Square with more than 40 vendors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A new farmer’s market is open in Hershey Towne Square. One of the four owners of Fresh Market Hershey said, “We’ve created an environment here where we believe small businesses can thrive.”. The Fresh Market was two years in the making.
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
local21news.com
One killed in York County crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
local21news.com
New Hope Ministries prepares diapers for distribution at local food pantries
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — New Hope Ministries receives the most requests for diapers, which are also one of the most expensive items for families. As a result, New Hope Ministries staff are packing more than 1,500 cases of diapers. As soon as they have been sorted, they will...
local21news.com
Holiday spending could be costly this year as inflation drives prices up
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October Consumer Price Index Thursday. The index rose 0.4% last month, showing inflation is cooling down. “Really, from a consumer point of view, just slightly lower,” Penn State Smeal College of Business Professor of Finance Dr....
