Lebanon, PA

local21news.com

High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election

York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

How voter turnout is looking in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As voters made their way to the polls on Tuesday, CBS 21 checked with voters to see what was bringing them to the polls. Throughout the Election season, polls showed the economy as one of the most important issues to voters. Voters across Cumberland...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Luzerne Co. manager offers resignation day after midterm elections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After just five months in the position, Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson announced he will step down. This comes fresh off heels of the election night scandal where many precincts throughout the county ran out of paper just as polls opened in the morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Veterans Day events | Honoring and supporting our troops

Looking for ways to honor and help support our troops this Veterans Day? CBS 21 News has complied some events taking place over the weekend. Hershey's Chocolate World will be offering a 25% discount to veterans throughout Hershey's Chocolate World during an event on November 11, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Veterans will also be able to enjoy a chocolate bar, but only while supplies last.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Social media threat targets students at York County middle school, district says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Hanover Public School District says someone made threats against students at Hanover Middle School over social media. According to a statement on the district's website, "with the help of concerned students, community members, staff, administration and the Hanover Borough Police Department," the person who made the threat was identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Holiday spending could be costly this year as inflation drives prices up

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October Consumer Price Index Thursday. The index rose 0.4% last month, showing inflation is cooling down. “Really, from a consumer point of view, just slightly lower,” Penn State Smeal College of Business Professor of Finance Dr....
HARRISBURG, PA

