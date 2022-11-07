Read full article on original website
High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election
York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
Lancaster County counting mail-in ballots
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Conference Room 102 of the Lancaster County Government Building, dozens of volunteers have been working for hours counting mail-in ballots. Lancaster County is expecting to receive over 43,000 mail-in ballots, over a quarter of which were counted early this afternoon. Back in the May primary,...
Cumberland County officially begins ballot count
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m. The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said. Counting will continue throughout the day until all...
How voter turnout is looking in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As voters made their way to the polls on Tuesday, CBS 21 checked with voters to see what was bringing them to the polls. Throughout the Election season, polls showed the economy as one of the most important issues to voters. Voters across Cumberland...
Luzerne Co. manager offers resignation day after midterm elections
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After just five months in the position, Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson announced he will step down. This comes fresh off heels of the election night scandal where many precincts throughout the county ran out of paper just as polls opened in the morning.
A look at the balance of power in Harrisburg if Dems regain majority in State House
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — While we don’t know the final tally yet, House Democrats are confident they have scored the go-ahead in the race for the state house. On Wednesday, PA Democrats held a news conference to claim victory. But many races are too close to call,...
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
Pennsylvania man found guilty for role in January 6th riot, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
Incumbent Russ Diamond holds onto Lebanon County House seat for fifth term
Incumbent Republican Russ Diamond has won the 102nd state House district, defeating Democrat Laura Quick, according to Lebanon County election results. Diamond received 19,091 votes versus Quick’s 8,100 votes.
Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director
The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
Live with Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano as both hope to become PA's next Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's been a contentious race between Attorney General and State Senator Doug Mastriano as they battle it out in the race for Governor. Now, one of them could be hours away from winning. Supporters for Shapiro will start arriving at the Greater Pennsylvania Expo...
Abortion rights, the driving force for some Harrisburg voters
There was one issue that, above all others, motivated some Harrisburg voters to head to the polls Tuesday: the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tracey Sessomes says it was her top issue. She said the Republican push to end the Constitutional right to an abortion was a big mistake, and it inspired her and other women to make sure they made their voices heard.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
