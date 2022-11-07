ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election

York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County counting mail-in ballots

LANCASTER, Pa. — In Conference Room 102 of the Lancaster County Government Building, dozens of volunteers have been working for hours counting mail-in ballots. Lancaster County is expecting to receive over 43,000 mail-in ballots, over a quarter of which were counted early this afternoon. Back in the May primary,...
FOX 43

Cumberland County officially begins ballot count

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m. The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said. Counting will continue throughout the day until all...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

How voter turnout is looking in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As voters made their way to the polls on Tuesday, CBS 21 checked with voters to see what was bringing them to the polls. Throughout the Election season, polls showed the economy as one of the most important issues to voters. Voters across Cumberland...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Luzerne Co. manager offers resignation day after midterm elections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After just five months in the position, Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson announced he will step down. This comes fresh off heels of the election night scandal where many precincts throughout the county ran out of paper just as polls opened in the morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania man found guilty for role in January 6th riot, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
local21news.com

Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director

The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Abortion rights, the driving force for some Harrisburg voters

There was one issue that, above all others, motivated some Harrisburg voters to head to the polls Tuesday: the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tracey Sessomes says it was her top issue. She said the Republican push to end the Constitutional right to an abortion was a big mistake, and it inspired her and other women to make sure they made their voices heard.
HARRISBURG, PA

