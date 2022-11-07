Read full article on original website
Brisk temperatures and clear skies expected in Kern
Temps in the Valley were in the 40’s, with 20’s in the Mountain areas near Tehachapi. We will see clear skies today and good air quality around the area. Temperatures will be in the 50’s for the Valley, with upper 40’s in our Mountain areas. No significant weather expected for the next 7 days.
Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend
Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
Storm wrapping up in Kern County
The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
Stormy weather continues across Kern County
We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
Heavy afternoon rain showers expected in Kern County
UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) : The bulk of the rain has passed but expect scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. The showers will turn to snow in the mountains tonight into early Wednesday morning. The highest elevations could pick up two to four inches of snow with up to...
First major storm moves into Kern County
Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station
Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PG&E
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
Storm approaching Kern County to bring needed rain to valley, mountain areas
A rainmaker storm should arrive in Kern County early Monday morning. Areas around the county will see a 50% chance of showers Monday, under partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the low 60s in the valley and the low 50s in our mountain communities. The bulk of the rainfall is likely to hit Kern County […]
Ray Scott talks ‘Bakersfield Recycles Day’ drive-thru event
If you’re doing some fall cleaning and looking to get rid of your bulky items in a fast and responsible manner, “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is the event for you. Keep Bakersfield Beautiful spokesperson, Ray Scott, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss their upcoming drive-thru recycling event.
School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
Chad Hathaway discusses the Kern Oil Festival, STEM
The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and drinks from local vendors, according to Chad Hathaway, Kern Oil Festival spokesperson.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Wible Road at Wood Lane just before 8.30 p.m. According to the officers, a woman was traveling northbound on Wible Road when she lost control at Wood Lane. She had made a dangerous right turn and struck a concrete curb. She was then ejected from the bike and hit a metal sign.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
