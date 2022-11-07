ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Brisk temperatures and clear skies expected in Kern

Temps in the Valley were in the 40’s, with 20’s in the Mountain areas near Tehachapi. We will see clear skies today and good air quality around the area. Temperatures will be in the 50’s for the Valley, with upper 40’s in our Mountain areas. No significant weather expected for the next 7 days.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend

Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm wrapping up in Kern County

The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Heavy afternoon rain showers expected in Kern County

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) : The bulk of the rain has passed but expect scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. The showers will turn to snow in the mountains tonight into early Wednesday morning. The highest elevations could pick up two to four inches of snow with up to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

First major storm moves into Kern County

Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET 17

Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Ray Scott talks ‘Bakersfield Recycles Day’ drive-thru event

If you’re doing some fall cleaning and looking to get rid of your bulky items in a fast and responsible manner, “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is the event for you. Keep Bakersfield Beautiful spokesperson, Ray Scott, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss their upcoming drive-thru recycling event.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Chad Hathaway discusses the Kern Oil Festival, STEM

The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and drinks from local vendors, according to Chad Hathaway, Kern Oil Festival spokesperson.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
DELANO, CA

