TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend, Corrine Daniels, stuffing her body inside a garbage bag that he stored in a basement. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Alton Eubanks, 48 was charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder. Daniels, who was 41, lived at the Park Avenue home with Eubanks. On September 21, Trenton police received a request for a well-being check at a residence on Park Avenue. "Responding officers forced entry and located the body of a deceased individual in

TRENTON, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO