Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope police investigating deaths of two men
Two men were found dead in a New Hope apartment by borough police officers sent to investigate after they received information that there might be a problem. Police said it was reported that there was a possibility of two deceased men at an apartment located at 78 Tow Path, which is commonly called Ney Alley.
First-Degree Murder Charges For Man Arrested For Disturbing Human Remains Of Trenton Mom, 41
The 48-year-old man previously arrested for disturbing human remains in the suspicious death of Trenton mother Corrine Episcopo-Daniels has been charged with murder, authorities announced Thursday. Alton Eubanks, of Trenton, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday, Nov. 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with...
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Trenton man charged for killing girlfriend, hiding her body in basement trash bag
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend, Corrine Daniels, stuffing her body inside a garbage bag that he stored in a basement. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Alton Eubanks, 48 was charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder. Daniels, who was 41, lived at the Park Avenue home with Eubanks. On September 21, Trenton police received a request for a well-being check at a residence on Park Avenue. “Responding officers forced entry and located the body of a deceased individual in The post Trenton man charged for killing girlfriend, hiding her body in basement trash bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attorney general: 1 person killed, 3 injured in crash during police chase
A police pursuit in Middlesex County has left one person dead and three others injured.
Sayerville, NJ Man Arrested For Posting A Manifesto Containing Threats To Attack A Synagogue And Jewish People
November 10, 2022 A Middlesex County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for transmitting via the internet a manifesto containing…
Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey
When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casing at the scene.
Jersey City police investigate shooting/stabbing of two at housing complex
A woman stabbed one person and stabbed and shot another at the Marion Garden public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday morning, less than a week after a man was shot dead in the same area. Jersey City police responded to the Dales Avenue complex just before 8 a.m. and...
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison
There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Veteran police officer moves up the ranks within the East Windsor Township Police Department
A veteran police officer has moved up the ranks within the East Windsor Township Police Department. East Windsor police officers lined the walls as Officer Tory McWhorter was sworn as a police sergeant by Mayor Janice Mironov at his swearing-in ceremony in September. McWhorter fills a vacancy for police sergeant,...
Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police
Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot
A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
thecoaster.net
Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting
A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Deer caused 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, N.J. cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
police1.com
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0