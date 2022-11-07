ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope police investigating deaths of two men

Two men were found dead in a New Hope apartment by borough police officers sent to investigate after they received information that there might be a problem. Police said it was reported that there was a possibility of two deceased men at an apartment located at 78 Tow Path, which is commonly called Ney Alley.
NEW HOPE, PA
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Trenton man charged for killing girlfriend, hiding her body in basement trash bag

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend, Corrine Daniels, stuffing her body inside a garbage bag that he stored in a basement. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Alton Eubanks, 48 was charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder. Daniels, who was 41, lived at the Park Avenue home with Eubanks. On September 21, Trenton police received a request for a well-being check at a residence on Park Avenue. “Responding officers forced entry and located the body of a deceased individual in The post Trenton man charged for killing girlfriend, hiding her body in basement trash bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
NEWARK, NJ
Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot

A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting

A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
NEWARK, NJ
