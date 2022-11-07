ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries

One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Nick Cannon Hilariously Responds After Chili’s Trolls Him For Having 12 Kids

When Nick Cannon announced that he and Alyssa Scott were expecting another child – his 12th! – everyone got in a few jokes at the Wild ‘N Out creator’s expense. The official account for Chili’s Grill and Bar (and not some poser who paid $8 to Elon Musk) was a little late to the party, but still had a good joke about Nick, 42, having a dozen kids. “Don’t worry @NickCannon, we don’t limit kids meals,” the account tweeted. Nick didn’t waste any time firing back. “Kool,” he tweeted, “we gonna need 12 orders of the ‘baby’ back ribs!!”
