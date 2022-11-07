Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
'Grey's Anatomy' teaser shows Meredith Grey preparing to leave Seattle
ABC has released a teaser for the mid-season return of "Grey's Anatomy" that shows Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey leaving Seattle for Boston.
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Dates Set for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes as a Main Cast Member
On the final new episode of 2022, “Grey’s Anatomy” set in motion star Ellen Pompeo’s departure as a member of the main cast — and revealed the dates of her final two episodes. Pompeo — who plays lead character Meredith Grey, who the show also...
Jeremy Strong and James Gray Hug It Out for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The director and actor join forces in the acclaimed family drama "Armageddon Time"
Sony’s ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Lands Rare China Release
The Reese Witherspoon-produced drama expands its international theatrical run Nov. 25
Nick Cannon Hilariously Responds After Chili’s Trolls Him For Having 12 Kids
When Nick Cannon announced that he and Alyssa Scott were expecting another child – his 12th! – everyone got in a few jokes at the Wild ‘N Out creator’s expense. The official account for Chili’s Grill and Bar (and not some poser who paid $8 to Elon Musk) was a little late to the party, but still had a good joke about Nick, 42, having a dozen kids. “Don’t worry @NickCannon, we don’t limit kids meals,” the account tweeted. Nick didn’t waste any time firing back. “Kool,” he tweeted, “we gonna need 12 orders of the ‘baby’ back ribs!!”
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A complete refresh of the ensemble is in order for the penultimate season
‘Bar Fight!’ Review: Bitter Aftertaste Hangs Over Flat Romantic Dramedy
Two unlikable exes battle for "custody" of their favorite watering hole
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle: Portraits of the Actor as a Young Man (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The star of Steven Spielberg's acclaimed new film might be new to Hollywood, but he's an old pro in front of the camera
Definitive ‘Snoop Dogg’ Biopic in the Works at Universal
Film marks the first project from Snoop Doggs Death Row Pictures and will be written by Joe Robert Cole and directed by Allen Hughes
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix With New Comedy Special
Chris Rock will become the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the platform’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comic actor’s upcoming special, due in early 2023, will be the inaugural such event, with additional details yet to be announced. “Chris Rock is one of the...
Roku Greenlights Foodie Shows from ‘Iron Chef’ Star Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Strahan
The streaming platform also reveals hosts and premiere date for Spanish-language series "Que Delicioso!"
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle on Playing Steven Spielberg and Being ‘Spoiled’
TheWrap Magazine: "I thought, 'If I don't get it, then he's just looking for a different kind of character and there's nothing I can do about that.' And then the next day I got it," LaBelle says
The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs to Adapt Her Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’ Into Feature for Universal
The romantic comedy follows a musician seeking to revive her stagnant career
Paramount to Release New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob’ Movies in 2025
This will be the first of three planned "Avatar" films based on the Nickelodeon series
‘Partner Track’ and ‘The Imperfects’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season
For those asking when the second seasons are coming
‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in the Works at AMC With George Clooney
A writers' room led by "Better Call Saul" alum Jonathan Glatzer has opened for the adaptation
